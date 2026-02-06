user icon
Lewis Hamilton: "Winning Mentality" is Back at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton: "Winning Mentality" is Back at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has left Barcelona with a smile that has been missing for some time. After a difficult debut season with Ferrari in 2025, where he struggled to adapt to the car and the team culture, the seven-time world champion believes the tide has turned. Following a successful shakedown of the new SF-26, Hamilton spoke glowingly of a renewed "winning mentality" permeating the corridors of Maranello. 

A "Super Fun" Week 

Hamilton’s body language in Spain was a stark contrast to the dejection often seen last year. "It was really a super fun week, honestly," he told the official F1 website. He credited the team for working tirelessly over the winter to implement changes he requested, both to the car and the operational structure. The result was a test where he reportedly set the fastest time of the week and, more importantly, felt comfortable in the cockpit. 

"I think I personally did a lot of work during the winter, but the team also worked hard to implement changes," Hamilton said. He expressed deep gratitude for the reliability that allowed him to log significant mileage, praising the factory staff for delivering a car that ran without major hiccups. 

Work Still to Do 

While the mood is buoyant, Hamilton remains a realist. He acknowledged that the SF-26 is not yet a finished product and that there are "always little things" to improve. However, the lack of downtime during the test has given Ferrari a solid platform to build upon. "I feel the winning mentality in everyone in the team more than ever, so that is positive," he concluded. For the first time in his Ferrari career, Hamilton truly believes he has the tools to fight for victory. 

