Oliver Bearman has been identified as a potential future Formula 1 world champion by former Ferrari engineer Jock Clear, who believes the young Brit possesses a rare combination of intelligence, speed and learning ability. Clear, who worked closely with

Bearman during his time in Ferrari’s driver programme, says the signs are already there for a driver capable of reaching the very top of the sport.

Bearman’s rapid rise and strong early impressions have drawn increasing attention, but Clear’s comments go a step further, placing championship potential firmly on the table.

“He Has All the Ingredients”

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Clear explained why he rates Bearman so highly. “He has all the ingredients you look for in a future world champion,” he said.

Clear emphasised that raw pace alone is not enough. “Speed is important, but intelligence and adaptability are what separate the very best.”

According to Clear, Bearman excels in those areas. “He understands what the car is doing and why.”

Learning Curve Stands Out

One of Bearman’s biggest strengths, Clear believes, is how quickly he learns. “His learning curve is incredibly steep.”

Clear said Bearman absorbs information efficiently. “You explain something once, and it sticks.”

That ability allows him to improve rapidly between sessions. “He comes back stronger every time.”

Comparison Within the Team

Clear also pointed to Bearman’s performances relative to experienced drivers. “When you compare him to someone like Esteban Ocon, you see how impressive that is.”

He stressed that matching an established benchmark early on is significant. “That tells you a lot.”

Clear was careful not to overhype results. “It’s not about single laps or moments.” Instead, he highlighted consistency. “He builds performance logically.”

Mental Strength Beyond His Years

According to Clear, Bearman’s mentality sets him apart. “He’s very calm.” He said pressure does not overwhelm him. “He processes situations clearly.”

That composure, Clear believes, is essential in Formula 1. “Championship fights are as much mental as technical.”

Potential, Not Prediction

Clear was keen to stress that potential does not guarantee success. “There are no certainties in this sport.”

He acknowledged that timing, teams and circumstances matter. “A lot has to align.”

However, Clear believes Bearman has given himself the best possible chance. “He’s doing everything right.”

A Name to Watch Closely

As Bearman continues to develop, expectations will inevitably grow. Clear urged patience. “He’s still very young.”

But the direction, he insists, is clear. “The foundation is extremely strong.”

For now, Bearman remains focused on learning and delivering on track. Yet when someone with Clear’s experience talks openly about world championship potential, it carries weight. Whether Bearman fulfils that promise will depend on many factors, but according to those who know him best, the ceiling is as high as it gets.