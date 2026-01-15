user icon
icon

Audi Sponsor Slams Ferrari's Brand Identity

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Audi Sponsor Slams Ferrari's Brand Identity

The entry of Audi into Formula 1 has brought more than just a new engine manufacturer; it has introduced a bold new corporate philosophy to the paddock. Revolut, Audi’s new title sponsor, has wasted no time in making its presence felt by critiquing the branding of the sport's most iconic team, Ferrari. Antoine Le Nel, Chief Marketing Officer at Revolut, has

publicly challenged the aesthetic choices of the Scuderia, sparking a debate on design versus commercial necessity. 

More about Ferrari Jock Clear on the "Unexplainable" Greatness of Max Verstappen

Jock Clear on the "Unexplainable" Greatness of Max Verstappen

Jan 21
 Lewis Hamilton Continues Humanitarian Advocacy in Jordan

Lewis Hamilton Continues Humanitarian Advocacy in Jordan

Jan 20

A Clash of Design Philosophies 

Le Nel's primary criticism centres on Ferrari's partnership with HP and the integration of the tech giant's blue logo onto the famous red chassis. Speaking on the Business of Sport podcast, Le Nel expressed that the combination was a failure from a design perspective. He argued that putting something blue on a red car is simply not good and risks offending the aesthetic traditions of the sport. For Revolut, branding should feel integrated and purposeful rather than forced. 

In contrast, Le Nel pointed to McLaren’s partnerships with Mastercard and Google Chrome as the gold standard for modern F1 branding. He praised the way McLaren integrated the Google Chrome colours onto their wheels, describing it as a natural and effective branding exercise. For Audi and Revolut, the goal was to ensure their identity felt natural from the start. He noted that the two brands fit together perfectly, which is the most important element of any successful partnership. 

Ambitious Beginnings for the German Team 

Audi’s takeover of the Sauber team is built on a foundation of high ambition. While the team showed early images of a grey and red livery last year without many sponsors, the final car will feature prominent Revolut logos on the machines driven by Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hülkenberg. The team has already conducted its first shakedown in Barcelona, and both drivers are reportedly bursting with ambition to show what they can do. 

While Audi and Revolut acknowledge that they will not be fighting for race wins immediately, they are clearly not giving up the fight before it has begun. By securing a major title sponsor and establishing a clear visual identity, they are positioning themselves as a professional and modern alternative to the traditional giants. Whether their on-track performance matches their off-track confidence remains to be seen, but they have already succeeded in making themselves a major talking point in the paddock. 

F1 News Ferrari Audi

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile
show sidebar