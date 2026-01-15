The entry of Audi into Formula 1 has brought more than just a new engine manufacturer; it has introduced a bold new corporate philosophy to the paddock. Revolut, Audi’s new title sponsor, has wasted no time in making its presence felt by critiquing the branding of the sport's most iconic team, Ferrari. Antoine Le Nel, Chief Marketing Officer at Revolut, has

publicly challenged the aesthetic choices of the Scuderia, sparking a debate on design versus commercial necessity.

A Clash of Design Philosophies

Le Nel's primary criticism centres on Ferrari's partnership with HP and the integration of the tech giant's blue logo onto the famous red chassis. Speaking on the Business of Sport podcast, Le Nel expressed that the combination was a failure from a design perspective. He argued that putting something blue on a red car is simply not good and risks offending the aesthetic traditions of the sport. For Revolut, branding should feel integrated and purposeful rather than forced.

In contrast, Le Nel pointed to McLaren’s partnerships with Mastercard and Google Chrome as the gold standard for modern F1 branding. He praised the way McLaren integrated the Google Chrome colours onto their wheels, describing it as a natural and effective branding exercise. For Audi and Revolut, the goal was to ensure their identity felt natural from the start. He noted that the two brands fit together perfectly, which is the most important element of any successful partnership.

Ambitious Beginnings for the German Team

Audi’s takeover of the Sauber team is built on a foundation of high ambition. While the team showed early images of a grey and red livery last year without many sponsors, the final car will feature prominent Revolut logos on the machines driven by Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hülkenberg. The team has already conducted its first shakedown in Barcelona, and both drivers are reportedly bursting with ambition to show what they can do.

While Audi and Revolut acknowledge that they will not be fighting for race wins immediately, they are clearly not giving up the fight before it has begun. By securing a major title sponsor and establishing a clear visual identity, they are positioning themselves as a professional and modern alternative to the traditional giants. Whether their on-track performance matches their off-track confidence remains to be seen, but they have already succeeded in making themselves a major talking point in the paddock.