user icon
icon

Damon Hill Warns Fans: Don't Buy Into Ferrari’s Winter "Show"

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Damon Hill Warns Fans: Don't Buy Into Ferrari’s Winter "Show"

As the F1 community pores over the lap times from Barcelona and looks ahead to Bahrain, 1996 World Champion Damon Hill has issued a stern warning: do not trust Ferrari’s testing pace. Hill, speaking on the Stay on Track podcast, argues that the Scuderia is trapped in a cycle of "glory hunting" during the winter months to appease their passionate fanbase and sponsors. 

The Illusion of Speed 

Hill points out that Ferrari frequently tops the timing sheets in February, only to disappear when the real racing begins in March. This is often achieved by running the car on low fuel and aggressive engine modes—a tactic Hill describes as "completely pointless." It creates a false sense of security that quickly turns into embarrassment when the true pecking order is revealed. 

More about Ferrari McLaren remains cautious as Ferrari and Mercedes set the benchmark

McLaren remains cautious as Ferrari and Mercedes set the benchmark

Feb 23
 Ferrari "competitiveness" bolstered by technical innovation

Ferrari "competitiveness" bolstered by technical innovation

Feb 23

"You see teams suddenly at the top that you don't expect at all," Hill explained. "In practice, there is often a huge difference in fuel, settings, and programs. Viewers must be careful not to attach too much value to those lap times." While Ferrari feels the pressure to perform for the cameras, Hill notes that Red Bull is much more adept at hiding their true potential until it actually matters. 

 

F1 News Damon Hill Ferrari

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Damon Hill -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Sep 17 1960 (65)
  • Place of b. Hampstead, London, UK, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 1.82 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile
show sidebar