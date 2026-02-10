As the F1 community pores over the lap times from Barcelona and looks ahead to Bahrain, 1996 World Champion Damon Hill has issued a stern warning: do not trust Ferrari’s testing pace. Hill, speaking on the Stay on Track podcast, argues that the Scuderia is trapped in a cycle of "glory hunting" during the winter months to appease their passionate fanbase and sponsors.

The Illusion of Speed

Hill points out that Ferrari frequently tops the timing sheets in February, only to disappear when the real racing begins in March. This is often achieved by running the car on low fuel and aggressive engine modes—a tactic Hill describes as "completely pointless." It creates a false sense of security that quickly turns into embarrassment when the true pecking order is revealed.

"You see teams suddenly at the top that you don't expect at all," Hill explained. "In practice, there is often a huge difference in fuel, settings, and programs. Viewers must be careful not to attach too much value to those lap times." While Ferrari feels the pressure to perform for the cameras, Hill notes that Red Bull is much more adept at hiding their true potential until it actually matters.