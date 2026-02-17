The build-up to the 2026 Formula 1 season has taken a political turn as the "engine war" between the major manufacturers intensifies. At the heart of the conflict is a controversial technical solution used by Mercedes involving engine compression ratios, which Ferrari and other rivals are desperate to see banned before the first race.

The compression ratio loophole

Mercedes has developed a power unit that utilizes specific thermal expansion properties to increase its compression ratio while running hot, providing a boost in horsepower. While the design meets the FIA's static, cold-temperature testing requirements of a 16:1 ratio, it reportedly reaches much higher levels during a race. Mercedes maintains their design is fully legal, but their competitors—including Ferrari, Honda, and Audi—view it as a clear violation of the rules' intent.

Despite rumors of a potential protest at the Australian Grand Prix, Ferrari team principal Frédéric Vasseur has downplayed such a move. Instead, the focus has shifted to a critical F1 Commission meeting scheduled for this Wednesday. Representatives from the FIA, FOM, and all teams will meet to discuss the matter and potentially issue a clarifying technical directive.

Safety concerns over the 2026 start procedure

While the engine manufacturers battle over horsepower, other teams like McLaren are more concerned with the safety of the new race start procedures. Testing in Bahrain revealed that the complex systems required for the 2026 cars can lead to dangerous situations on the grid.

Drivers are often forced to wait long periods for their engines to be ready, raising fears of "stalled" cars and high-speed collisions during the opening seconds of a race.

A chaotic practice start at the end of the third test day in Bahrain fueled these concerns, with several cars appearing stranded on the grid. While some of these issues were attributed to teams providing inconsistent information to their drivers, the overall complexity of the process remains a major talking point.

A week of decision-making

The upcoming F1 Commission meeting will be a decisive moment for the sport. Beyond the engine "trick," the safety of race starts is expected to be a top priority for the FIA. As the grid prepares for the final pre-season sessions, the outcomes of these political and technical discussions will determine whether the 2026 era begins with a clean slate or under a cloud of controversy.