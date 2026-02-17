user icon
McLaren acknowledges Ferrari and Mercedes as early 2026 leaders

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has provided his first assessment of the 2026 power rankings, positioning Ferrari and Mercedes at the top of the field. Following extensive testing and shakedowns in Barcelona and Bahrain, the Woking-based team has been analyzing long-run data to understand where they stand against their primary competition. 

Ferrari and Mercedes set the pace in simulations 

According to Stella, race simulations have highlighted a clear performance gap. While McLaren is satisfied with its own progress, the data suggests that the Scuderia and the Silver Arrows currently hold the upper hand in terms of raw race pace. Stella specifically noted the impressive form of Lewis Hamilton and the young talent Andrea Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes, as well as Charles Leclerc at Ferrari. 

"In the simulations of Hamilton, Antonelli, and Oscar Piastri, Hamilton and Antonelli were faster than us," Stella admitted during an interview with F1TV. He also confirmed that Leclerc's runs showed a similarly high level of competitiveness. While testing times can often be misleading due to varying fuel loads, Stella remains convinced that these two teams are the ones to beat as the season opener approaches. 

McLaren remains optimistic but cautious

Despite trailing the leaders, McLaren is buoyed by the reliability and mileage they have achieved during the winter break. The team has successfully completed its planned testing programs, validating their entirely new 2026 car project. Stella emphasized that the team has seen clear progression since the early days of the Barcelona shakedown, with positive signs emerging from day three onwards. 

However, the team principal warned against drawing definitive conclusions too early. "I advise everyone not to draw too many conclusions from these tests," he noted, while acknowledging that the early signals clearly favor Ferrari and Mercedes. McLaren’s focus remains on refining their package before the grid returns to the Bahrain International Circuit later this week for the final pre-season test. 

The road to Melbourne 

As the 2026 season draws closer, the hierarchy is beginning to take shape, even as teams continue to hide their true potential. McLaren appears to be in a solid position but recognizes that significant work is needed to match the early benchmarks set by their rivals. With the Australian Grand Prix just weeks away, the final days of testing will be crucial for McLaren to close the gap and prepare for a highly competitive year.

