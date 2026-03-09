Lewis Hamilton has reiterated his unwavering commitment to bringing Formula 1 to Africa, stating that he will not stop until the continent is represented on the racing calendar. As he begins his twentieth season in the sport, the seven-time world champion pointed out the historical and cultural absence of the continent during his long and storied career.

A call to "reclaim" the continent

Hamilton, who has often spoken about his African roots, described the continent as perhaps the most beautiful and resource-rich in the world. He expressed deep frustration over the history of colonial control and the systematic exploitation of Africa's resources by various European powers throughout the centuries.

"I find Africa the most beautiful part of the world and I don't like that the rest of the world owns so much of it and takes so much from it and that nobody speaks about it," Hamilton said during a press conference. He called for the leaders of African nations to unite and "take back Africa" from the historical influence of former colonial powers like the British, French, Spanish, and Portuguese.

The power of representation and resources

For Hamilton, a Grand Prix in Africa is about more than just a race; it is about recognizing the continent's power and autonomy. He noted that Africa has all the resources to be the "mightiest place in the world," which he believes is exactly why it has been subject to such intense external control for so long.

"It would be incredibly special," Hamilton added, acknowledging that he feels a sense of urgency as his career enters its final stages. "Sometimes I think, 'Damn, maybe I don't have enough time.' But it’s so incredibly important for the future of that country and for that continent. It is time the world sees Africa for the powerhouse it truly is."