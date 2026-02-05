user icon
Report: Ferrari Finally Tailoring Development to Lewis Hamilton

Report: Ferrari Finally Tailoring Development to Lewis Hamilton

The partnership between Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari appears to be entering a new, more positive phase following a challenging debut season. After a 2025 campaign that saw the seven-time world champion fail to secure a single Grand Prix victory and finish a distant sixth in the standings—nearly 100 points behind teammate Charles Leclerc—reports from Italy suggest that the Scuderia has radically altered its approach. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ferrari is now actively listening to Hamilton’s technical advice, shaping the new SF-26 to suit his specific driving preferences. 

Overcoming a Difficult Start 

Hamilton’s transition from Mercedes to Ferrari was far more difficult than many anticipated. The British legend struggled to adapt to a completely new environment, and communication issues plagued his first year in Maranello. Friction was often audible over the team radio, particularly between Hamilton and his race engineer, Riccardo Adami. The partnership never seemed to click, with misunderstandings regarding strategy and car feedback becoming a recurring theme of their weekends. 

Ferrari has reportedly taken decisive action to resolve this. Rumors indicate that Adami has been moved to a different role within the organization, paving the way for a new voice in Hamilton’s ear. The leading candidate to replace him is Cédric-Michel Grosjean, a highly rated engineer poached from rivals McLaren. This personnel change signals Ferrari’s commitment to making Hamilton comfortable and maximizing his vast experience. 

A "Positive" Hamilton in Barcelona 

The fruits of this new collaborative approach were already visible during the shakedown in Barcelona. Hamilton not only topped the timesheets but also cut a much happier figure in the paddock. The Italian press reports that Hamilton feels "strengthened" by how Ferrari has responded to his requests, seeing his feedback directly translated into the design of the SF-26. 

Unlike the end of 2025, where he appeared disillusioned, Hamilton is now described as positive and energized. He has actively contributed to the development direction of the new car, and the early signs suggest that the handling characteristics are now far more aligned with his style. With the team finally rowing in the same direction, Ferrari hopes that the 2026 season will offer Hamilton the platform to seek sporting revenge and perhaps challenge for that elusive eighth world title. 

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
See full schedule

