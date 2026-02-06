user icon
Oscar Piastri Dreams of Hamilton vs. Verstappen Title Fight

Oscar Piastri Dreams of Hamilton vs. Verstappen Title Fight

The 2026 season promises to be a step into the unknown, but McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has a clear wish for the campaign: a renewed titan battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. The young Australian, who finished third in last year's championship after a mid-season slump, believes that a fight between the sport's two heavyweights would be fantastic for Formula 1, provided his own team can join the fray. 

Mercedes’ Impressive Mileage 

Speaking to Sky Sports, Piastri acknowledged that Mercedes has set an ominous benchmark during the private testing week. "I think the most impressive thing was that a number of teams were able to drive so many laps," Piastri noted. "Mercedes, I think, drove about 500 laps over three days. To be able to start like that is impressive." 

While reliability is one thing, raw speed is another. Piastri remains cautious about declaring a favorite, noting that with such massive changes to both aerodynamics and engines, the development curve will be vertical. "No one really knows yet regarding pure performance," he added. 

Confidence in McLaren 

Despite the threat from the Silver Arrows, Piastri remains confident in McLaren’s ability to fight for the crown again. He pointed to the team's resilience under the previous regulations as proof that they can overcome a slow start if necessary. "We didn't start the last era particularly well, but we were able to turn the tide with largely the same team. That is positive for the future," he said.

Ultimately, Piastri hopes to be in the mix himself, but he admits that seeing Hamilton (now in a Ferrari) and Verstappen (defending his title in a Red Bull) go wheel-to-wheel again would be "good for the sport." If the early signs are correct, he might just get his wish—with a papaya-colored car right there alongside them.

