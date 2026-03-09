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Charles Leclerc remains neutral on Ferrari's 2026 prospects

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Charles Leclerc remains neutral on Ferrari's 2026 prospects

While Lewis Hamilton has been vocal about his enthusiasm for the new Ferrari, Charles Leclerc is taking a far more cautious and measured approach to the 2026 season. The Monegasque driver, who finished a respectable third in the Australian Grand Prix, insists on staying "neutral" to avoid the noise and unrealistic expectations that often surround the Italian team. 

Managing the Ferrari "noise" 

Ferrari enjoyed a strong pre-season, with Hamilton topping the Barcelona shakedown and Leclerc setting the fastest overall lap in Bahrain. However, Leclerc is wary of the hype that often precedes a Ferrari title charge. "I've been with the team for a few years now and I know how it is," he told media in Australia. "Driving for Ferrari is very special, but there is also a lot of noise and sometimes expectations that don't reflect the real picture." 

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Leclerc emphasized that he is taking the season "day by day," focusing on building performance through incremental steps. While he was pleased with his podium in the season opener, he refuses to make bold predictions about a championship fight. His goal is to maintain focus within the team and ignore the external pressure. 

Shared enthusiasm with Hamilton 

Despite their differing public tones, Leclerc clarified that he and Hamilton are perfectly aligned behind the scenes. He noted that Hamilton is just as excited about the new regulations as he is, and both are working tirelessly with the engineers to extract more pace from the SF-26. 

"I just think he's enormously enthusiastic," Leclerc said of his teammate. "He was already very enthusiastic when he joined the team last year and he's just as enthusiastic about these new cars, just like me." Leclerc added that he actually enjoys the uncertainty of the new regulations, such as the unpredictable safety car restart scenarios, which add an element of surprise and excitement to the racing.

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
98
2
Ferrari
67
3
McLaren
18
4
Haas F1
17
5
Red Bull Racing
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

MC Charles Leclerc 16
Charles Leclerc
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,706
  • Podiums 51
  • Grand Prix 175
  • Country MC
  • Date of b. Oct 16 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Monte Carlo, MC
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Ferrari
Ferrari
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