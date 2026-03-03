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Vasseur welcomes FIA intervention on Mercedes engine "trick"

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Vasseur welcomes FIA intervention on Mercedes engine "trick"

The FIA has officially intervened in the controversy surrounding Mercedes' engine compression ratios following an outcry from rival manufacturers. Ferrari team principal Frédéric Vasseur has expressed his vocal support for the ruling, noting that clarity is essential as the sport enters a new and complex technical era. The ruling is seen as a victory for those who felt Mercedes had found an unfair advantage. 

The end of the compression loophole 

Mercedes had utilized a technical "trick" regarding compression ratios that initially complied with the 2026 regulations but was viewed by rivals as an attempt to circumvent the spirit of the law. Following an "e-vote" among engine suppliers, a rule change was passed that will introduce new measurement standards starting June 1, effectively banning the practice. Mercedes will now have to find a different way to optimize their combustion process. 

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Vasseur noted that such "gray areas" were expected with the introduction of entirely new regulations covering everything from the chassis to the batteries. "The biggest problem in this specific case is that when it concerns the Power Unit, reaction times are very long," Vasseur explained to Motorsport.com. "We expected that at the start of this season, gray areas would emerge, different interpretations that both seem defensible. That is exactly what happened here." 

Planning for the future 

The Ferrari boss emphasized that because engines fall under the budget cap and parts are ordered months in advance, any late regulatory changes disrupt the entire season's planning. Vasseur argued that the "saga" needed to end quickly to allow teams to focus on development rather than politics. With the 2027 season already on the horizon, Vasseur believes the FIA's quick intervention was necessary to ensure all manufacturers are operating on a level playing field. 

"We have a fixed schedule for the number of Power Units and parts are ordered well in advance," Vasseur added. "Clearance is essential." For Ferrari and other manufacturers like Honda and Audi, the closure of this loophole ensures that the championship will be decided by engineering innovation within the rules, rather than clever interpretations of the measurement procedures. 

F1 News Frédéric Vasseur Ferrari

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FR Frédéric Vasseur -
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  • Country France
  • Date of b. Jan 1 1968 (58)
  • Place of b. Draveil, Île-de-France, France, France
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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