Valtteri Bottas has opened up about his five-year tenure as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate at Mercedes, describing a relationship that evolved from intense competition into a lasting friendship. As Bottas prepares for his F1 return with Cadillac, he looks back on his time with the seven-time world champion as a period of immense personal and professional growth.

Struggling against a phenomenon

Bottas joined Mercedes in 2017 following the sudden retirement of Nico Rosberg. Driving the most dominant car on the grid, the Finn secured ten victories and 20 pole positions. However, despite his strong performances, he was never able to beat Hamilton over the course of a full season.

Bottas candidly admitted that Hamilton was often a step ahead. "I did my best to beat him, and I succeeded in many races and qualifying sessions, but I never managed it over the whole year," he noted. He acknowledged that Hamilton’s consistent excellence made him the ultimate benchmark in the sport during their time together from 2017 to 2021.

From rivals to friends

Despite the pressure of the Mercedes environment, the two maintained a professional and respectful bond that has since deepened. Bottas credits Hamilton with helping to shape the person he is today. "Ultimately, we became friends," the 36-year-old said, highlighting the mutual respect that persists even as they race for different teams.

Fans will once again see the pair together on the drivers' parade this season as Bottas makes his debut for the new Cadillac entry. For Bottas, the opportunity to race against his former teammate once more is a welcome challenge as he starts this new chapter in his career.