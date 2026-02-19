user icon
icon

Valtteri Bottas reflects on "friendship" and rivalry with Hamilton

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Valtteri Bottas reflects on "friendship" and rivalry with Hamilton

Valtteri Bottas has opened up about his five-year tenure as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate at Mercedes, describing a relationship that evolved from intense competition into a lasting friendship. As Bottas prepares for his F1 return with Cadillac, he looks back on his time with the seven-time world champion as a period of immense personal and professional growth. 

Struggling against a phenomenon 

Bottas joined Mercedes in 2017 following the sudden retirement of Nico Rosberg. Driving the most dominant car on the grid, the Finn secured ten victories and 20 pole positions. However, despite his strong performances, he was never able to beat Hamilton over the course of a full season. 

More about Valtteri Bottas Valtteri Bottas Admits Cadillac Has "Huge Mountain to Climb"

Valtteri Bottas Admits Cadillac Has "Huge Mountain to Climb"

Feb 5
 Pérez and Bottas Ready to Lead Cadillac’s Charge

Pérez and Bottas Ready to Lead Cadillac’s Charge

Jan 26

Bottas candidly admitted that Hamilton was often a step ahead. "I did my best to beat him, and I succeeded in many races and qualifying sessions, but I never managed it over the whole year," he noted. He acknowledged that Hamilton’s consistent excellence made him the ultimate benchmark in the sport during their time together from 2017 to 2021. 

From rivals to friends

Despite the pressure of the Mercedes environment, the two maintained a professional and respectful bond that has since deepened. Bottas credits Hamilton with helping to shape the person he is today. "Ultimately, we became friends," the 36-year-old said, highlighting the mutual respect that persists even as they race for different teams. 

Fans will once again see the pair together on the drivers' parade this season as Bottas makes his debut for the new Cadillac entry. For Bottas, the opportunity to race against his former teammate once more is a welcome challenge as he starts this new chapter in his career. 

F1 News Valtteri Bottas Lewis Hamilton Cadillac Ferrari

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
  • Team Cadillac F1
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country FI
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (36)
  • Place of b. Nastola, FI
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Cadillac
Show full profile
show sidebar