One of the most surprising challenges of the 2026 Formula 1 regulations has emerged in an unexpected area: the race start. According to Mercedes driver George Russell, the new technical rules have made the start procedure significantly more complex, and he suspects that Ferrari may have found a tactical advantage in this critical phase.

The complexity of the 2026 start

The revised power unit regulations mean that it now takes much longer for the engine and its associated hybrid systems to be optimally prepared for a launch. Russell explained that teams must find a balance between waiting for the perfect "turbo window" and the immediate need to react when the lights go out.

"We follow our procedure and I only leave when everything is within the correct window," Russell said during the Bahrain tests. However, he noted that in a real race, a driver cannot wait; they must go when the lights vanish, even if the turbo isn't in its ideal zone. This creates a situation where some cars might bog down or fail to launch with maximum power.

Ferrari's potential turbo advantage

Russell believes that Ferrari might be in a more comfortable position than other manufacturers. He suggested that the Italian team may be using a smaller turbocharger, which allows them to launch in higher gears. This design choice could mean Ferrari's system reaches its ideal operating zone more quickly, providing more consistent and powerful starts than their rivals.

While Russell is focused on Mercedes' own progress, he admitted he is unsure how other manufacturers are faring. He did emphasize, however, that safety remains the priority. While there were concerns about dangerous situations during the early shakedowns in Barcelona, Russell believes significant steps have since been taken to ensure the new start procedures are safe for the entire grid.

A crucial battleground for 2026

The turbocharger plays a vital role in modern F1 engines by using exhaust gases to force more air into the motor, increasing efficiency and power. As teams continue to fine-tune their systems, the start could become a major differentiator in the early races of 2026. If Russell’s suspicions are correct, Ferrari’s "comfortable" starting position could give them a vital edge in the opening laps of the new season.