Ferrari team principal Frédéric Vasseur has made it clear that the Italian team are placing major emphasis on the 2026 Formula 1 regulation reset. According to Vasseur, Ferrari have already shifted focus away from short-term gains in order to build a completely new foundation for the next era. The Frenchman says the team deliberately chose to sacrifice

parts of the current development cycle to maximise their chances when the new rules come into force.

With sweeping changes coming to power units, aerodynamics and energy deployment, Ferrari see 2026 as a genuine reset rather than a continuation. Vasseur believes that mindset is essential if the team want to return to championship contention.

“We Decided to Reset Everything”

Speaking to Corriere della Sera, Vasseur explained Ferrari’s approach. “We decided to start from scratch. That was a conscious choice.”

He said the team quickly realised that half measures would not be enough. “If you try to fix small things while preparing for a complete regulation change, you end up doing neither properly.”

According to Vasseur, Ferrari accepted that this decision would come with short-term consequences. “It was clear that 2025 would not be our priority.”

Early Commitment to 2026

Vasseur stressed that Ferrari redirected resources earlier than many rivals. “We moved people and budget to 2026 as soon as it made sense.”

He believes early commitment can make the difference. “When everyone is limited by the budget cap, timing becomes critical.”

Ferrari are developing their own power unit and chassis concept simultaneously, something Vasseur describes as essential. “Integration will be everything.”

Learning From Recent Years

The Ferrari boss acknowledged that recent seasons have been inconsistent. “We have been strong at times, but not strong enough over a full season.”

He said those experiences shaped the current strategy. “We learned that reacting late is very expensive under the cost cap.”

Vasseur emphasised that mistakes from previous regulation cycles will not be repeated. “We want to be proactive, not reactive.”

Expectations and Pressure in Maranello

Vasseur did not shy away from expectations. “Ferrari is always under pressure. That is normal.”

However, he warned against judging the project too early. “A regulation reset does not deliver instant perfection.”

He said patience will be crucial. “You cannot build a winning car overnight, especially with completely new rules.”

Belief Inside the Team

Despite the challenges, Vasseur says belief inside Ferrari is strong. “The mood is positive. People are motivated.”

He pointed to internal stability as a key factor. “We have clarity in leadership and direction.”

For Ferrari, 2026 represents an opportunity to redefine themselves. By starting from scratch, the team hope to erase recent frustrations and lay the groundwork for long-term success.

Whether the gamble pays off will only become clear once the new cars hit the track. But for now, Ferrari’s message is unambiguous. They are not chasing the present. They are building for the future.