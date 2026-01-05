user icon
icon

Ferrari Sets High Expectations for 2026: “We Are Starting From Scratch”

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Ferrari Sets High Expectations for 2026: “We Are Starting From Scratch”

Ferrari team principal Frédéric Vasseur has made it clear that the Italian team are placing major emphasis on the 2026 Formula 1 regulation reset. According to Vasseur, Ferrari have already shifted focus away from short-term gains in order to build a completely new foundation for the next era. The Frenchman says the team deliberately chose to sacrifice

parts of the current development cycle to maximise their chances when the new rules come into force. 

More about Ferrari Jock Clear on the "Unexplainable" Greatness of Max Verstappen

Jock Clear on the "Unexplainable" Greatness of Max Verstappen

Jan 21
 Lewis Hamilton Continues Humanitarian Advocacy in Jordan

Lewis Hamilton Continues Humanitarian Advocacy in Jordan

Jan 20

With sweeping changes coming to power units, aerodynamics and energy deployment, Ferrari see 2026 as a genuine reset rather than a continuation. Vasseur believes that mindset is essential if the team want to return to championship contention. 

“We Decided to Reset Everything” 

Speaking to Corriere della Sera, Vasseur explained Ferrari’s approach. “We decided to start from scratch. That was a conscious choice.” 

He said the team quickly realised that half measures would not be enough. “If you try to fix small things while preparing for a complete regulation change, you end up doing neither properly.” 

According to Vasseur, Ferrari accepted that this decision would come with short-term consequences. “It was clear that 2025 would not be our priority.” 

Early Commitment to 2026 

Vasseur stressed that Ferrari redirected resources earlier than many rivals. “We moved people and budget to 2026 as soon as it made sense.” 

He believes early commitment can make the difference. “When everyone is limited by the budget cap, timing becomes critical.” 

Ferrari are developing their own power unit and chassis concept simultaneously, something Vasseur describes as essential. “Integration will be everything.” 

Learning From Recent Years 

The Ferrari boss acknowledged that recent seasons have been inconsistent. “We have been strong at times, but not strong enough over a full season.” 

He said those experiences shaped the current strategy. “We learned that reacting late is very expensive under the cost cap.” 

Vasseur emphasised that mistakes from previous regulation cycles will not be repeated. “We want to be proactive, not reactive.” 

Expectations and Pressure in Maranello 

Vasseur did not shy away from expectations. “Ferrari is always under pressure. That is normal.”

However, he warned against judging the project too early. “A regulation reset does not deliver instant perfection.” 

He said patience will be crucial. “You cannot build a winning car overnight, especially with completely new rules.” 

Belief Inside the Team 

Despite the challenges, Vasseur says belief inside Ferrari is strong. “The mood is positive. People are motivated.” 

He pointed to internal stability as a key factor. “We have clarity in leadership and direction.” 

For Ferrari, 2026 represents an opportunity to redefine themselves. By starting from scratch, the team hope to erase recent frustrations and lay the groundwork for long-term success. 

Whether the gamble pays off will only become clear once the new cars hit the track. But for now, Ferrari’s message is unambiguous. They are not chasing the present. They are building for the future. 

F1 News Frédéric Vasseur Ferrari

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

FR Frédéric Vasseur -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country FR
  • Date of b. Jan 1 1968 (58)
  • Place of b. Draveil, Île-de-France, France, FR
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile
show sidebar