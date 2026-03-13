user icon
F1Chinese Grand Prix 2026

Formula One World Championship McLaren F1 Team MCL40 being prepared in the pit garage. 12.03.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Preparation Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Chinese Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Shanghai, China xpbimages.com Shanghai China Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Shanghai International Circuit China Chinese Shanghai March Thursday 12 03 3 2026

  • McLaren
  • MCL40