F1Chinese Grand Prix 2026

- DateMar 12
Formula One World Championship
McLaren F1 Team MCL40 being prepared in the pit garage.
12.03.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Preparation Day.
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Chinese Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Shanghai, China
