Sky Sports reporter Ted Kravitz has voiced serious doubts about Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari following a season that failed to meet expectations. According to Kravitz, the combination of underwhelming results, internal pressure and rising expectations has raised legitimate questions about whether the timing of Hamilton’s switch is ideal. While acknowledging Hamilton’s stature, Kravitz suggests that the transition may prove more difficult than many anticipated.

Hamilton’s final season before joining Ferrari was meant to provide momentum and confidence. Instead, it ended with frustration and inconsistency, adding an extra layer of scrutiny to his upcoming challenge in red.

“This Was Not the Send-Off He Wanted”

Speaking on Sky Sports F1, Kravitz explained why the season has altered the narrative around Hamilton’s future. “This was not the send-off he wanted. The performances simply were not there often enough.”

Kravitz pointed out that Hamilton struggled to impose himself consistently. “There were weekends where he looked uncomfortable, and that raises questions when you are about to join Ferrari.”

He stressed that expectations in Maranello are unforgiving. “Ferrari is not a place where you are given time quietly. Everything is amplified.”

Ferrari Environment Brings Extra Pressure

According to Kravitz, the Ferrari environment presents unique challenges. “At Ferrari, the pressure is constant. Every mistake becomes a headline.”

He suggested that Hamilton is entering a situation where patience is limited. “Fans expect instant impact. The team expects leadership.”

Kravitz also highlighted internal dynamics. “Charles Leclerc is deeply embedded in that team. Lewis will not arrive as the undisputed reference.”

Age and Adaptation Part of the Debate

Kravitz acknowledged that age inevitably enters the conversation. “It is impossible to ignore that Lewis is at a different stage of his career.”

However, he rejected the idea that speed is the main issue. “This is not about raw pace. It is about adapting to a new culture, new engineers and a new car philosophy.”

He added that Ferrari’s current form does not guarantee an easy transition. “This is not a championship-winning machine yet.”

Still Respect for a Champion

Despite the criticism, Kravitz was careful to underline Hamilton’s achievements. “He is a seven-time world champion. That does not disappear.”

He believes Hamilton’s experience could still be valuable. “If anyone knows how to handle pressure, it is Lewis.”

However, Kravitz warned that reputation alone will not be enough. “Ferrari demands results. History shows that very clearly.”

A Move Under the Microscope

As Hamilton prepares for his Ferrari debut, scrutiny will only increase. Kravitz sees the coming season as pivotal. “This move will define the final chapter of his career.”

Whether Hamilton can silence doubts will depend on performance rather than promise. For now, Sky Sports’ assessment reflects a growing sense of uncertainty. The switch to Ferrari remains one of the biggest stories in Formula 1, but after a difficult season, it is also one of the riskiest.