Isack Hadjar has revealed that Max Verstappen was not the driver he idolised growing up, instead naming Lewis Hamilton as his childhood hero. The young Red Bull driver says Hamilton’s career and impact on Formula 1 shaped his own ambitions far more than the current dominant champion. Hadjar’s comments offer a glimpse into the mindset of a new generation entering the sport with different reference points.

As Hadjar prepares for life at the highest level, his admiration for Hamilton highlights how inspiration in Formula 1 often transcends eras.

Inspired by More Than Results

Speaking to L’Équipe, Hadjar explained that his admiration for Hamilton goes beyond statistics. “I always looked up to Hamilton,” he said.

According to Hadjar, Hamilton represented something bigger. “He stood for more than just winning races.”

That influence was felt early. “When I was growing up, Lewis was everywhere.”

A Figure Who Changed the Sport

Hadjar believes Hamilton’s impact on Formula 1 reshaped what it meant to be a driver. “He changed the image of the sport.”

He pointed to Hamilton’s openness and personality. “He showed that drivers can be themselves.”

That resonated with Hadjar. “It made Formula 1 feel more human.”

Respect Without Comparison

Although he now races in the same field as Verstappen, Hadjar is careful to separate respect from idolisation. “Max is incredible.”

However, admiration is personal. “You don’t choose who inspires you logically.”

Hadjar stressed that this does not diminish Verstappen’s achievements. “What he has done is extraordinary.”

Racing Alongside His Hero

Hadjar admitted that sharing the track with Hamilton feels surreal. “It’s strange when someone you watched on TV becomes your rival.”

He described that experience as motivating. “It pushes you to raise your level.” Rather than intimidation, Hadjar feels excitement. “That’s why you race.”

A New Generation Perspective

Hadjar’s comments reflect a generational shift. Younger drivers grew up watching Hamilton’s dominance rather than Verstappen’s current era.

For Hadjar, those formative years matter. “That’s when dreams are built.” He believes inspiration shapes ambition. “It gives you direction.”

Focused on His Own Path

Despite naming Hamilton as his hero, Hadjar insists his focus is on his own journey. “I don’t want to copy anyone.”

He wants to write his own story. “That’s the goal.”

At Red Bull, that path will be demanding. Expectations are high and comparisons inevitable.

Admiration Meets Reality

Hadjar knows admiration will quickly give way to competition. “Once the helmet is on, it’s business.”

Still, he does not hide his respect. “You can compete and admire at the same time.”

For Hadjar, Hamilton remains the benchmark that first sparked his love for Formula 1. Now, as he lines up alongside both Hamilton and Verstappen, inspiration turns into opportunity. The idols of yesterday become the rivals of today, and for Hadjar, that is exactly how it should be.