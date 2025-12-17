Charles Leclerc has revealed an unusual approach to his winter preparations as Formula 1 edges closer to the major regulation overhaul in 2026. The Ferrari driver plans to spend part of his off-season in Antarctica, using the extreme environment as a way to reset mentally and physically ahead of what he expects to be a decisive period in his career. According to Leclerc, stepping away from the familiar world of motorsport is exactly what he needs before entering the next phase.

The 2026 regulations will introduce sweeping changes to engines, aerodynamics and energy management, and Leclerc sees the coming year as a crucial bridge toward that new era. His preparation, he says, reflects the scale of the challenge ahead.

“I Need Something Completely Different”

Speaking to GQ France, Leclerc explained the reasoning behind his plans. “I wanted to do something completely different. Somewhere far away from everything I know.”

Leclerc said the idea of Antarctica appealed to him because of its isolation. “There is nothing there to distract you. No noise, no pressure, no expectations.”

He believes the mental reset is just as important as physical training. “In Formula 1, your mind is always racing. Sometimes you need to stop that completely.”

Mental Strength as a Performance Tool

Leclerc stressed that the trip is not about escaping responsibility, but about preparation. “Mental strength is performance. If your head is not right, you cannot deliver.”

He said that the relentless pressure of driving for Ferrari makes recovery periods essential. “At Ferrari, every race weekend is intense. You are constantly analysed.”

By placing himself in an extreme and unfamiliar setting, Leclerc hopes to gain perspective. “When you come back, everything feels clearer.”

Focus Already on 2026

Although the new rules are still a year away, Leclerc admitted that his mindset is already shifting toward 2026. “It is a huge reset for everyone. That kind of opportunity does not come often.”

He said Ferrari are fully aware of the importance of the next cycle. “We all know what is at stake. The preparation starts long before the first race.”

Leclerc added that his unusual off-season plan fits into that long-term thinking. “You cannot approach a new era with the same routines.”

Balance Between Body and Mind

Despite the extreme location, Leclerc said his physical training will continue uninterrupted. “I will keep training. That never stops.”

However, the emphasis will be on balance. “It is about arriving at the start of the season fresh, motivated and hungry.”

For Leclerc, Antarctica represents a clean break before a crucial chapter. “Sometimes you need to go to the end of the world to reset.”

As Ferrari prepare for another pivotal season, Leclerc’s approach underlines how seriously he is taking the road toward 2026.