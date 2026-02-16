The partnership between Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari appears to be reaching a turning point. After a challenging inaugural season in 2025 with the Scuderia, where the seven-time world champion struggled to secure a single podium finish, early signs from the 2026 pre-season tests suggest a much more comfortable relationship between driver and machine.

Comfort and ease in the SF-26

Lewis Hamilton’s first year in red was a stark departure from his record-breaking tenure at Mercedes. His only major success in 2025 was a victory in the China sprint race, but he failed to find the same consistency in Grand Prix conditions. However, Ferrari insider and former F1 driver Marc Gene has observed a significant improvement in Hamilton's demeanor during the 2026 shakedowns in Barcelona and Bahrain.

Gene noted that Hamilton finished the Barcelona test week at the top of the timesheets, a promising sign for the upcoming campaign. "If I look at Hamilton's times on day three, I see that he feels comfortable with his driving style," Gene told Sky Italy. "You can see that he is setting lap times with ease". This newfound confidence in the SF-26 package is viewed as a vital asset for Ferrari as they prepare for the new regulation era.

The value of a top-tier duo

Marc Gene, who has been a staple at Ferrari since his days as a test driver and development specialist, believes that having both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc performing at their peak is essential for the team. While Hamilton appears to be finding his groove, Gene warned that the true hierarchy remains obscured by the secretive testing programs of rivals, specifically Mercedes.

For Hamilton, the goal remains clear: to hunt for the eighth world title that has eluded him since 2021. With the SF-26 seemingly offering a more stable and "comfortable" platform, the Briton looks poised to move past the frustrations of his 2025 debut and spearhead Ferrari's championship ambitions in this new era of Formula 1.