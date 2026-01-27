Ferrari has taken a decisive step to rectify the communication struggles that plagued Lewis Hamilton during his first season in Maranello. In a strategic move to bolster Hamilton's side of the garage, the Scuderia has reportedly hired senior performance engineer Cédric-Michel

Grosjean from McLaren. This high-profile acquisition is seen as a direct response to the "nightmare" 2025 campaign, where Hamilton failed to secure a podium finish and often appeared out of sync with his former race engineer, Riccardo Adami.

Bridging the Gap Between Data and Driver

Cédric-Michel Grosjean comes to Ferrari with a stellar reputation, having played a key role in Oscar Piastri’s rapid development at McLaren. Although he was not a race engineer in Woking, Grosjean was instrumental in helping Piastri optimize data and translate it into on-track performance. Ferrari hopes that his bilingual skills and ability to "link data to the driver" will provide Hamilton with the technical clarity he was missing throughout last year.

The lack of a "click" between Hamilton and Adami was frequently audible on the team radio during 2025, as the seven-time champion struggled to find a rhythm with the SF-25. By bringing in a fresh perspective from a direct rival, Ferrari teambaas Frédéric Vasseur is signaling that no stone will be left unturned in the pursuit of getting Hamilton back to the front of the grid. Grosjean’s arrival is expected to coincide with the final preparations for the 2026 season opener.

A Final Piece of the 2026 Puzzle

Hamilton enters the new regulation era with a renewed sense of urgency, having now gone nearly two years without a Grand Prix victory. The addition of Grosjean is intended to provide him with the same "maximization" of data that allowed Piastri to challenge for wins so early in his career. While the appointment has not been officially confirmed by Ferrari, insiders suggest it is only a matter of time before the Frenchman begins his mandatory "gardening leave" and joins the Italian squad.

The pressure on Hamilton and Ferrari is immense heading into 2026. With a technical reset on the horizon and a new engineer in his ear, the excuses for poor performance are rapidly disappearing. For the Tifosi, the hope is that this McLaren poaching will be the spark that finally allows Hamilton to showcase his true legendary form in the famous scarlet car.