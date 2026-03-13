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Leclerc expects Ferrari's start-line advantage to be short-lived

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Leclerc expects Ferrari's start-line advantage to be short-lived

Charles Leclerc enjoyed a brilliant start in Melbourne, splitting the front-row Mercedes cars to take an early lead in the first race of the new era. However, the Ferrari driver warned that the Scuderia’s current advantage at the start of races is likely to evaporate quickly as Mercedes and other rivals master the new 2026 launch procedures. 

Mastering the turbo window 

Ferrari currently appears more efficient at bringing their power unit into the ideal "working window" for the start. Leclerc noted that while Mercedes struggled with this in Australia, they are a team known for solving technical puzzles rapidly. Once all manufacturers understand how to hit that optimal range consistently, Leclerc expects the differences at the start to become marginal across the grid. 

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"I don't think we'll keep that advantage all season," Leclerc admitted. He described the Melbourne start as particularly difficult due to the unusually rapid timing of the start lights, which went out faster than any he had experienced in his decade-long Formula 1 career. 

New regulations, same tactical games 

Despite the technical complexity of the 2026 cars, Leclerc sees clear similarities to the tactical battles of the past. He compared the current energy management struggles to his 2022 battles with Max Verstappen in Jeddah, where both drivers engaged in cat-and-mouse games to secure DRS. For Leclerc, the new rules simply represent "a new way to play the same game," and he looks forward to the continued tactical evolution as the season progresses. 

F1 News Charles Leclerc Ferrari

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Date
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Circuit
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
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17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
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Miami International Autodrome
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Gilles Villeneuve
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Monte Carlo
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Circuit de Catalunya
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Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Canada Gilles Villeneuve
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Monaco Monte Carlo
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Driver profile

MC Charles Leclerc 16
Charles Leclerc
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,706
  • Podiums 51
  • Grand Prix 175
  • Country MC
  • Date of b. Oct 16 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Monte Carlo, MC
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Ferrari
Ferrari
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