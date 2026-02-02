Lewis Hamilton has completed his first extensive run with the 2026 Ferrari challenger, and the seven-time world champion is beaming with an enthusiasm that has been missing for years. After struggling with the unpredictable ground-effect cars of the previous regulation cycle, Hamilton believes the new generation of machinery has brought the "fun" back to driving. Following a productive week in Barcelona, the Briton praised the new regulations for creating cars that are more lively and rewarding to drive.

Sliding Toward Success

Hamilton, who set the unofficial fastest lap of the test week, described the new Ferrari as having significantly less downforce than its predecessors. While this might sound like a negative, Hamilton insists it makes the driving experience "much more pleasant." He explained that the cars are now prone to oversteer and slide more through corners, but they are easier to catch and correct. This allows drivers to attack corners with more aggression and creativity, rather than being locked into a rigid aerodynamic platform.

A New Winning Mentality

Beyond the technical aspects, Hamilton has been energized by the atmosphere within the Scuderia. He described sensing a "winning mentality" in every person at the team, a shift he feels is stronger than ever before. Deliberately choosing to test in wet conditions to avoid the struggles he faced last year, Hamilton was delighted with the reliability of the new car. With over 400 laps completed by the team, Hamilton feels Ferrari has laid a solid foundation to challenge for the title in his debut season in red.