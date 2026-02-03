Ferrari concluded the Barcelona shakedown on a high note, snatching the unofficial fastest lap time from Mercedes in the dying moments of the test. Lewis Hamilton’s late flyer suggested that the Scuderia has the raw speed to challenge at the front, but beneath the headline times, a more concerning narrative is emerging. According to paddock insiders, the new SF-26 may be fast, but it is also proving to be a handful to tame.

Handling Struggles Behind the Speed

Sky F1 journalist Craig Slater reported that multiple sources from rival teams have observed the Ferrari looking "difficult to drive" on track. While lap times can be massaged with low fuel loads and softer tire compounds, vehicle dynamics are harder to hide. A car that is unpredictable or has a narrow operating window can destroy a driver's confidence over a race distance, leading to mistakes and excessive tire wear—issues that have plagued Ferrari in recent years.

Despite topping the timesheets with a 1:16.348—a tenth faster than George Russell—doubts remain about the car's consistency. Slater placed Ferrari behind Mercedes, McLaren, and Red Bull in his preliminary pecking order, suggesting that the one-lap pace might be a "glory run" masking deeper handling deficiencies. "Maybe that is the disadvantage of that car at the moment," Slater noted, highlighting the disconnect between the stopwatch and the visual behavior of the chassis.

Hamilton’s "Winning Mentality" vs. Reality

Publicly, the Ferrari camp remains unified and optimistic. Lewis Hamilton described the test as an "extremely nice week" and praised the "winning mentality" he now feels within the team. This positivity is crucial for morale after a winless 2025 campaign, but rumors persist that the British legend is still voicing concerns behind closed doors.

Bernie Collins, former head of strategy at Aston Martin, argued that Hamilton’s public demeanor is a good sign, regardless of the rumors. "Mercedes looks very strong and McLaren will be there too, but the most important thing is that these cars perform better than many had feared," she concluded. The true test will come in Bahrain, where the unforgiving desert track will expose whether Ferrari’s speed is genuine or if the "difficult" handling will derail their title hopes before they begin.