Ferrari Emerges as the Dark Horse After "Dream" Shakedown

Ferrari Emerges as the Dark Horse After "Dream" Shakedown

While the paddock buzz has largely focused on Mercedes and Red Bull, Ferrari has quietly delivered one of the most impressive performances of the Barcelona shakedown. Following a disastrous 2025 campaign where the Scuderia failed to win a single race, the Italian team arrived in Spain with tempered expectations. However, the early signs from the SF-26 suggest that Frédéric Vasseur’s team may have turned a significant corner, positioning themselves as a genuine dark horse for the new season. 

A Flawless Start for Hamilton and Leclerc 

Despite rain disrupting the second day of running, Ferrari opted to brave the conditions—a decision that paid dividends. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc combined to complete over 120 laps, a staggering number for a shakedown session typically reserved for basic system checks. The reliability of the new power unit and the functionality of the complex active aerodynamic systems surprised even the team’s own engineers. 

Matteo Togninalli, Ferrari’s Head of Track Engineering, described Tuesday as a "dream day," admitting that the team had not anticipated such smooth running. For a car built to a completely new set of regulations, avoiding major technical gremlins on day one is a massive strategic advantage. It allows the team to move immediately to performance setup work while rivals are still troubleshooting basic reliability issues. 

Optimism Returns to Maranello 

The body language of the drivers told its own story. Both Hamilton and Leclerc appeared visibly relaxed and optimistic during their media duties, a sharp contrast to the frustration that defined their previous season. Reports from trackside observers suggest the car looks compliant and predictable, even in the wet conditions—a key indicator of a well-balanced chassis. 

After Hamilton failed to score a podium last year, the pressure on Ferrari to deliver him a competitive car for his final years in the sport is immense. If the reliability and "strong" aerodynamic figures translate into dry-weather pace, the 2026 season could see the Prancing Horse galloping back to the front. They may not be the pre-season favorites, but Ferrari has undoubtedly fired a warning shot that they are ready to fight.

