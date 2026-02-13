Juan Pablo Montoya has issued a stark warning to the Scuderia: Lewis Hamilton’s tenure at Ferrari could be short-lived if the team does not undergo a radical cultural overhaul. Following a podium-less first season that broke a 19-year streak of F1 success, Hamilton is reportedly happy with the 2026 regulations, but Montoya insists that speed in testing means nothing if the support structure isn't elite.

The Engineering Gap

Montoya’s critique centers on the people surrounding the seven-time champion. "You cannot surround someone like Lewis with people who are not at his level," Montoya stated, arguing that Hamilton needs an experienced lead group to properly exploit his vast knowledge. If Hamilton feels he is working against the stream or that the engineering team isn't making the same sacrifices he is, Montoya predicts a swift exit from Maranello.

Smoke and Mirrors in Testing

While Hamilton looked strong in the Barcelona shakedown, Montoya warns that this is often a Ferrari smoke screen. He points to Mercedes’ historical ability to stay close to the front without ever showing their hand as the true benchmark. For Hamilton to succeed, Ferrari must move beyond just being fast and build a dedicated team that operates at his level of perfection. If not, the Colombian expects Hamilton to simply tell the team goodbye and leave the sport entirely.