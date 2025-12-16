Ferrari team principal Frédéric Vasseur has played down any early talk of a title challenge, insisting it is far too soon to draw conclusions ahead of the new season. According to Vasseur, the opening race in Australia will be the first real benchmark to understand Ferrari’s true level. While expectations are high following major organisational changes, the Frenchman says realism and patience remain essential.

Ferrari head into the new campaign determined to improve after a frustrating season marked by inconsistency and missed opportunities. Despite optimism inside Maranello, Vasseur is keen to manage expectations and avoid premature pressure.

“Testing Does Not Tell the Full Story”

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Vasseur explained why he refuses to get carried away by winter data. “Testing is useful, but it never tells the full story. Everyone hides something.”

He said Melbourne will provide the first honest comparison. “Australia is where we will see where we really are. Only then can we talk seriously about objectives.”

Vasseur stressed that Ferrari’s focus is on execution rather than predictions. “What matters is how we operate as a team, how we react during a race weekend.”

A New Structure Still Settling In

The Ferrari boss pointed out that recent changes inside the team require time to fully settle. “We have made adjustments to how we work, how we communicate and how we make decisions.”

According to Vasseur, these processes cannot be judged overnight. “You cannot expect immediate perfection. What we are building is long term.”

He added that internal stability is just as important as raw performance. “If the foundation is right, the results will follow.”

Pressure Comes With the Ferrari Name

Vasseur acknowledged that Ferrari always operate under intense scrutiny. “At Ferrari, expectations are never low. That is part of the job.”

However, he believes external pressure should not dictate internal targets. “We set our goals internally. We do not react to headlines.”

Vasseur also rejected the idea that Ferrari must start the season winning races to be successful. “A championship is not decided in the first race. It is about consistency across the year.”

Eyes on Melbourne, Not the Trophy

For now, Vasseur’s message is clear: Ferrari will judge themselves only after Australia. “That weekend will give us the first real picture.”

Until then, talk of titles remains premature. “We want to be competitive, but first we need facts. Australia will give us those.”

As Ferrari prepare to begin another crucial season, Vasseur’s calm tone reflects a team determined to build steadily rather than chase expectations before the lights go out.