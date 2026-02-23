McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has expressed satisfaction with the progress made during the 2026 winter testing in Bahrain, yet he maintains that there is still significant work to do. While the Woking-based outfit enjoyed a productive test period, Stella identified Ferrari and Mercedes as the current leaders of the field as the grid prepares for the season opener in Melbourne.

Reliability provides a strong foundation

The test period was notably smooth for McLaren, allowing the team to complete almost its entire planned program and gather a substantial amount of data. Stella highlighted the reliability of the new MCL40 as a key factor in their successful week. By completing a high number of kilometers, the team has gained a much deeper understanding of the car's potential across various areas, including aerodynamics, tire management, and the new 2026 power units.

Despite this progress, Stella is keeping a level head regarding the competitive order. "Overall, this was a positive winter test," he remarked to the media. "The car proved reliable, and we were able to tick off almost all our planned points, which provided us with many insights. We have taken small steps every day, and that has clearly led to progress."

A tight battle with Red Bull

While Ferrari and Mercedes appear to hold a small margin at the front, McLaren’s data suggests they are in a direct fight with Red Bull Racing. Stella pointed to race simulations as the most realistic indicator of current performance. During one session, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen were on track at the same time, and their pace was remarkably similar.

"It is difficult to compare exactly, but race simulations often give the most realistic picture," Stella explained. He believes that while Ferrari and Mercedes are the teams everyone must beat, McLaren is firmly within the top four and currently appears to be very evenly matched with Red Bull.

Optimism grows within the McLaren garage

Oscar Piastri echoed his team principal’s sentiments, noting that the atmosphere within the team is becoming increasingly positive. After finishing third on the timing sheets on the final morning in Bahrain, the Australian driver feels that the team has identified both the strengths and weaknesses of the MCL40.

Piastri acknowledged the steep learning curve presented by the radical 2026 regulation changes, which require a different driving approach than previous seasons. However, he feels more comfortable as the team continues to optimize the car's performance. "We are making steps, but I don't think we are dominating the pack," Piastri noted. "At the same time, we are not in a bad position. Melbourne will truly show where everyone stands."