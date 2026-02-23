user icon
icon

McLaren remains cautious as Ferrari and Mercedes set the benchmark

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
McLaren remains cautious as Ferrari and Mercedes set the benchmark

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has expressed satisfaction with the progress made during the 2026 winter testing in Bahrain, yet he maintains that there is still significant work to do. While the Woking-based outfit enjoyed a productive test period, Stella identified Ferrari and Mercedes as the current leaders of the field as the grid prepares for the season opener in Melbourne. 

Reliability provides a strong foundation 

The test period was notably smooth for McLaren, allowing the team to complete almost its entire planned program and gather a substantial amount of data. Stella highlighted the reliability of the new MCL40 as a key factor in their successful week. By completing a high number of kilometers, the team has gained a much deeper understanding of the car's potential across various areas, including aerodynamics, tire management, and the new 2026 power units. 

More about Mercedes Ferrari pushes for FIA ban on Mercedes engine 'trick'

Ferrari pushes for FIA ban on Mercedes engine 'trick'

Feb 17
 McLaren acknowledges Ferrari and Mercedes as early 2026 leaders

McLaren acknowledges Ferrari and Mercedes as early 2026 leaders

Feb 17

Despite this progress, Stella is keeping a level head regarding the competitive order. "Overall, this was a positive winter test," he remarked to the media. "The car proved reliable, and we were able to tick off almost all our planned points, which provided us with many insights. We have taken small steps every day, and that has clearly led to progress." 

A tight battle with Red Bull 

While Ferrari and Mercedes appear to hold a small margin at the front, McLaren’s data suggests they are in a direct fight with Red Bull Racing. Stella pointed to race simulations as the most realistic indicator of current performance. During one session, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen were on track at the same time, and their pace was remarkably similar. 

"It is difficult to compare exactly, but race simulations often give the most realistic picture," Stella explained. He believes that while Ferrari and Mercedes are the teams everyone must beat, McLaren is firmly within the top four and currently appears to be very evenly matched with Red Bull. 

Optimism grows within the McLaren garage 

Oscar Piastri echoed his team principal’s sentiments, noting that the atmosphere within the team is becoming increasingly positive. After finishing third on the timing sheets on the final morning in Bahrain, the Australian driver feels that the team has identified both the strengths and weaknesses of the MCL40.

Piastri acknowledged the steep learning curve presented by the radical 2026 regulation changes, which require a different driving approach than previous seasons. However, he feels more comfortable as the team continues to optimize the car's performance. "We are making steps, but I don't think we are dominating the pack," Piastri noted. "At the same time, we are not in a bad position. Melbourne will truly show where everyone stands."

F1 News McLaren Ferrari Mercedes

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
See full schedule

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile
show sidebar