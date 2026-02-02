Ferrari may have turned heads with a high-mileage and reliable performance in Barcelona, but Team Principal Fred Vasseur refuses to get carried away. After a winless 2025 campaign, Vasseur is acutely aware that winter testing championships do not pay points. While drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have been vocal in their praise of the new SF-26, the French boss is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

Reliability is the First Victory

Vasseur highlighted that the primary success of the week was simply the ability to run consistently. "It is good to put 160 laps on the board every day," he noted, emphasizing that this data is crucial for preparing for the specific challenges of Bahrain. However, he warned that it is "too early" to make any predictions about the pecking order. With engine and chassis regulations both being brand new, Vasseur believes there is still a massive amount of discovery left to do.

A Reset for the Drivers

The Ferrari boss also pointed out the steep learning curve facing his star driver lineup. He described the 2026 regulations as requiring a "full reset" for the drivers compared to the past. The systems management and driving style required are vastly different, making this week a critical period of adaptation for Hamilton and Leclerc. While the initial signs are good, Vasseur knows that the true test will only come when the rest of the grid shows their true pace.