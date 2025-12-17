user icon
Lewis Hamilton has come under fierce criticism from Jacques Villeneuve, who believes the seven-time world champion’s most dominant years have ultimately worked against him. According to Villeneuve, Hamilton’s long period of success at Mercedes has dulled the sharpness that once made him such a formidable competitor, leaving him struggling to adapt at Ferrari. The former world champion argues that Hamilton’s mindset has been shaped by years of superiority that are difficult to replicate in a rebuilding environment. 

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari was supposed to mark a fresh chapter in his career. Instead, Villeneuve suggests it has exposed vulnerabilities that were hidden during Mercedes’ era of dominance. 

“Those Years Changed Him” 

Speaking to Sky Sports, Villeneuve did not hold back. “Lewis’ best years have broken him,” he said. “When you win so much for so long, it changes how you react when things stop being easy.” 

Villeneuve explained that Hamilton spent years in a car capable of winning almost every weekend. “He got used to a certain flow. When that disappears, it is very hard to find the same edge again.” 

According to Villeneuve, this is not about talent. “Lewis still has speed. That is not the issue. The issue is hunger and how you deal with adversity.” 

Ferrari Demands a Different Mentality 

Villeneuve believes Ferrari present a completely different challenge from Hamilton’s Mercedes years. “At Ferrari, you have to fight for every tenth, every result. There is no cushion.” 

He suggested Hamilton is still adjusting to that reality. “When things do not go your way, you cannot rely on dominance to cover it up. You have to grind.” 

Ferrari’s environment, Villeneuve said, demands patience and resilience. “It is a team that lives under pressure. That is not easy for anyone, especially when expectations are sky-high.” 

Dominance Can Be a Double-Edged Sword

Villeneuve expanded on the idea that long-term success can backfire. “Dominance can make you lose the habit of fighting when you are not the fastest.” 

He compared the situation to other champions who struggled after their peak. “We have seen it before. When drivers come down from that level, it can be very uncomfortable.” 

According to Villeneuve, the instinct to battle tooth and nail must be constantly exercised. “If you do not need it for years, it becomes harder to access.” 

A Challenge Hamilton Must Overcome 

Despite the criticism, Villeneuve did not rule out a Hamilton resurgence. “He can still turn it around. But it requires a different mindset.” 

He believes Hamilton must rediscover the mentality he had earlier in his career. “When he was fighting uphill, when nothing was guaranteed, that is when he was at his best.” 

For Hamilton, the coming seasons at Ferrari will determine how this chapter of his career is remembered. Villeneuve’s verdict is harsh, but it highlights the brutal reality of Formula 1. Past success offers no guarantees, and even the greatest champions must constantly adapt to survive. 

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

