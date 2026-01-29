user icon
Damon Hill Warns: "The Joy is Gone" for Hamilton and Alonso

As Formula 1 enters a new era, former world champion Damon Hill has cast a shadow over the futures of two of the sport's greatest icons. Hill believes that the 2026 season could be the final curtain call for either Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso if they fail to secure a competitive car. With both drivers now well into the twilight of their careers, the motivation to continue fighting in the midfield is reportedly waning, leading Hill to predict a high-profile retirement by the end of the year. 

The Motivation Crisis 

Speaking on The Undercut podcast, the 1996 champion expressed concern that the "true joy" of racing seems to have evaporated for the veteran duo. Hamilton (41) and Alonso (44) are both chasing one final championship to cap their legendary careers, but the mathematical reality is that only one—or neither—can succeed. Hill argues that without the realistic prospect of a title fight, the grueling nature of a 24-race calendar becomes impossible to justify for drivers who have already achieved everything else. 

"It seems as if the real joy has disappeared," Hill observed. He noted that unless Ferrari produces a miracle car for Hamilton or Adrian Newey delivers a masterpiece for Alonso at Aston Martin, the drive to continue will likely fade. Hill specifically highlighted Hamilton’s vulnerability, suggesting that another season of struggles like 2024 and 2025 could see the Briton walk away before the season even concludes.

One Last Roll of the Dice 

The 2026 regulations were seen as the great reset that could offer these veterans one last shot at glory. However, if the pecking order remains unfavorable, Hill believes a departure is inevitable. "They are both focused on only one goal: becoming champion one more time. If that perspective disappears, there is little left to continue for," he stated. 

This potential exodus would mark the end of a golden generation in Formula 1. Both Hamilton and Alonso have defined the sport for two decades, but as Hill points out, time waits for no one. The coming season is not just a fight for points; for these two legends, it is a fight for the very will to keep racing.

