As Lewis Hamilton prepares for a high-stakes 2026 campaign with Ferrari, some of the sport's most respected voices are questioning his long-term future. Former world champion Damon Hill has suggested that if Hamilton’s struggles with form and motivation continue, he may not even finish the upcoming season. After a "nightmare" first year in the famous scarlet car, the pressure on the seven-time champion to deliver results alongside Charles Leclerc has reached a critical level.

A Nightmare Start at Maranello

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari was supposed to be the crowning achievement of his legendary career, but his initial season with the Scuderia proved to be his most difficult yet. For the first time in his professional life, Hamilton failed to secure a single Grand Prix victory or even a podium finish. He was consistently outpaced by Leclerc and suffered a string of embarrassing Q1 exits in the final races of the year. By the time the season concluded in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton appeared "exhausted" and eager to distance himself from the track.

Damon Hill believes that if this trend continues into 2026, the joy of racing may disappear entirely for Hamilton. Hill noted that for a driver of Hamilton's stature, simply scoring minor points for Ferrari is not enough to maintain his focus. If Leclerc continues to win races while Hamilton languishes in the midfield, the temptation to walk away from the sport could become overwhelming. Hill suggested that Hamilton "doesn't need to be there" if he isn't fighting for the top honors.

The Motivation Challenge

The 2026 season brings a total reset of the technical regulations, which could theoretically provide Hamilton with the winning machinery he craves. However, early reports from the Ferrari camp have been mixed, and the Italian media has already been critical of the team's development progress. If the new SF-26 proves to be uncompetitive, the mental toll on Hamilton could be the deciding factor in his decision to retire.

Hamilton remains the most successful driver in the history of the sport, and his legacy is already secure. However, the prospect of an unceremonious exit is a growing concern for his fans. Whether Hamilton can rediscover the "spark" that defined his championship years or if Hill’s prediction of an early exit comes true remains the biggest storyline heading into the 2026 opener. All eyes will be on the seven-time champion as he settles back into the cockpit for what could be his final season in the sport.