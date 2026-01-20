user icon
icon

Damon Hill Warns of Potential Hamilton Retirement Mid-Season

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Damon Hill Warns of Potential Hamilton Retirement Mid-Season

As Lewis Hamilton prepares for a high-stakes 2026 campaign with Ferrari, some of the sport's most respected voices are questioning his long-term future. Former world champion Damon Hill has suggested that if Hamilton’s struggles with form and motivation continue, he may not even finish the upcoming season. After a "nightmare" first year in the famous scarlet car, the pressure on the seven-time champion to deliver results alongside Charles Leclerc has reached a critical level. 

A Nightmare Start at Maranello 

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari was supposed to be the crowning achievement of his legendary career, but his initial season with the Scuderia proved to be his most difficult yet. For the first time in his professional life, Hamilton failed to secure a single Grand Prix victory or even a podium finish. He was consistently outpaced by Leclerc and suffered a string of embarrassing Q1 exits in the final races of the year. By the time the season concluded in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton appeared "exhausted" and eager to distance himself from the track. 

More about Damon Hill Hadjar Under Immediate Pressure: “He Will Become Red Bull’s Scapegoat”

Hadjar Under Immediate Pressure: “He Will Become Red Bull’s Scapegoat”

Jan 13
 Russell Tipped as 2026 Title Favourite: “A Real Dark Horse”

Russell Tipped as 2026 Title Favourite: “A Real Dark Horse”

Jan 12

Damon Hill believes that if this trend continues into 2026, the joy of racing may disappear entirely for Hamilton. Hill noted that for a driver of Hamilton's stature, simply scoring minor points for Ferrari is not enough to maintain his focus. If Leclerc continues to win races while Hamilton languishes in the midfield, the temptation to walk away from the sport could become overwhelming. Hill suggested that Hamilton "doesn't need to be there" if he isn't fighting for the top honors. 

The Motivation Challenge 

The 2026 season brings a total reset of the technical regulations, which could theoretically provide Hamilton with the winning machinery he craves. However, early reports from the Ferrari camp have been mixed, and the Italian media has already been critical of the team's development progress. If the new SF-26 proves to be uncompetitive, the mental toll on Hamilton could be the deciding factor in his decision to retire. 

Hamilton remains the most successful driver in the history of the sport, and his legacy is already secure. However, the prospect of an unceremonious exit is a growing concern for his fans. Whether Hamilton can rediscover the "spark" that defined his championship years or if Hill’s prediction of an early exit comes true remains the biggest storyline heading into the 2026 opener. All eyes will be on the seven-time champion as he settles back into the cockpit for what could be his final season in the sport.

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Damon Hill Ferrari

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,533
  • Podiums 132
  • Grand Prix 232
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (41)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile
show sidebar