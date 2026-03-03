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David Croft backs Hamilton’s "GOAT" comeback at Ferrari

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David Croft backs Hamilton’s "GOAT" comeback at Ferrari

Despite a statistically difficult inaugural year with Ferrari, Sky Sports commentator David Croft remains convinced that Lewis Hamilton will rediscover his legendary form in 2026. Croft believes the seven-time world champion is still as capable as any driver on the grid and expects him to outperform his highly-rated teammate Charles Leclerc this season. The "reset" provided by the new regulations could be exactly what Hamilton needs. 

A "reset" for the seven-time champion 

Hamilton’s 2025 season was statistically his worst since entering the sport, finishing sixth in the championship with 156 points compared to Leclerc’s 242. He failed to win a single race or even reach the podium, ending the year with a notable lack of self-confidence that worried many of the Tifosi. However, Croft argues that the transition to the 2026 regulations serves as a vital clean slate for the man he considers the "GOAT." 

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"Of course he can [beat Leclerc]. Even at this moment, Lewis is just as good as any other top driver in Formula 1," Croft told Sky Sports News. "He is the GOAT. He is a seven-time world champion and the most successful driver in history. He isn't getting any younger, and he's up against an impressive teammate, but you can never write him off." Croft believes that the psychological weight of the ground-effect cars has finally been lifted. 

Hamilton's DNA in the SF-26 

Croft was heartened by Hamilton’s positive comments during pre-season testing, where the Briton claimed his "DNA" is much more present in the design of this year’s car. Unlike the 2025 machine, which Hamilton "inherited," he has been involved in the development of the 2026 challenger from the start. This renewed comfort and influence over the car's handling characteristics are expected to be the key to his resurgence. 

According to Croft, Hamilton was never a fan of the previous "ground effect" era from 2022 to 2025, which prioritized characteristics that didn't suit his natural driving style. "This year is a kind of reset for him and it's the chance to prove how good he still is," Croft added. If Hamilton can find his rhythm early in Melbourne, the battle between the two Ferrari stars could become the defining narrative of the 2026 season.

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
98
2
Ferrari
67
3
McLaren
18
4
Haas F1
17
5
Red Bull Racing
12
6
Racing Bulls
12
7
Alpine F1
10
8
Audi
2
9
Williams
2
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,566
  • Podiums 133
  • Grand Prix 234
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (41)
  • Place of b. Tewin, GB
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
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