Lewis Hamilton’s high-profile move to Ferrari was supposed to be the fairy tale ending to a legendary career. Instead, his first year in red was a struggle, characterized by an "exhausted" demeanor and a lack of on-track results beyond a single sprint victory in China. Former driver Riccardo Patrese believes he knows exactly why the seven-year champion struggled: a total breakdown in communication.

The Importance of the Engineer

Hamilton’s relationship with race engineer Riccardo Adami was reportedly fraught with friction. Patrese argues that the bond between a driver and their engineer is the foundation of on-track confidence. "The race engineer is very important to make a driver more confident," Patrese noted. "If Lewis didn't find the feeling with his race engineer pleasant, then a new engineer would likely improve his mood and that would make a big difference."

Ferrari has already moved Adami into a different role within the team, but they have yet to announce who will be stepping into the hot seat next to Hamilton. Patrese is convinced that with the right voice in his ear, Hamilton can rediscover the speed that has defined his career and once again dream of that elusive eighth world title.