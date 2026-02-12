Former Formula 1 race winner Juan Pablo Montoya has issued a stark warning to Ferrari regarding the future of Lewis Hamilton. Following a disappointing debut season in red where the seven-time champion failed to score a single podium—a career-low—Montoya believes that 2026 is a make-or-break year for the partnership. The Colombian suggests that unless Ferrari surrounds Hamilton with the right people, the Briton could walk away from the team entirely.

The Need for Support

Montoya views the internal restructuring at Ferrari as the most critical storyline of the winter. "Personally, I think Lewis needed a very experienced group to use his experience," Montoya told Vision4Sport, arguing that you cannot surround a driver of Hamilton’s calibre with people who are not on his level. He emphasized that Hamilton needs to feel supported to thrive. "If he feels that he is getting enough support to work and improve, then that is something else," Montoya noted.

The "F*ck Off" Point

However, if that support fails to materialize, Montoya predicts a volatile outcome. "If you feel like you are working against the tide, then you say to everyone: F*ck off, and see you later!" he stated bluntly. He also warned observers not to read too much into testing times, pointing out that Mercedes often looked average in testing only to dominate when it counted. For Montoya, the stopwatch matters less than the environment Ferrari builds around their star driver.