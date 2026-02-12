user icon
Lewis Hamilton Slams "Ridiculously Complex" 2026 Rules

Lewis Hamilton Slams "Ridiculously Complex" 2026 Rules

Lewis Hamilton has emerged from his first proper test in Bahrain with mixed emotions. While the seven-time world champion is generally satisfied with the handling of his new Ferrari, he has launched a scathing critique of the new sporting regulations, warning that they are becoming alienating for the fans. The introduction of complex energy management systems has left even the sport's most experienced driver scratching his head. 

A Steep Learning Curve in the Dust 

Hamilton’s first day in Bahrain was dominated by data gathering rather than performance runs. He admitted to the media that the team has not yet chosen a definitive development direction, spending the day testing "many different things" including ride height, mechanical balance, and the new aerodynamic package. The conditions stood in stark contrast to the previous shakedown in Barcelona; Hamilton noted that Sakhir was "much dustier and a lot hotter," with gusty winds making the car feel less than amazing during the morning session. 

"You Need a Degree to Understand It" 

However, Hamilton’s primary concern lies with the new energy modes. With the traditional DRS being replaced by a combination of 'overtake mode' and 'boost mode', the cockpit workload has increased dramatically. "No Formula 1 fan is going to understand this," Hamilton argued, describing the system as "ridiculously complex". 

The complexity is so high that the drivers are spending hours in classrooms just to grasp the basics. "We had seven meetings about it in one day and it feels like you need a degree to fully understand everything," Hamilton laughed, though the underlying point was serious. The 'boost mode' offers extra power that can be used at any time, while the 'overtake mode' is restricted to when a driver is within one second of a rival. For Hamilton, the fear is that the sport is drifting too far into technical obscurity at the expense of pure racing.

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
See full schedule

