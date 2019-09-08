user icon
icon

link-icon
<strong>Sprint Race: </strong> Aitken holds off King to take third win

Sprint Race: Aitken holds off King to take third win

  • Published on 08 Sep 2019 11:50
  • comments 0
  • By: Harry Mattocks

Jack Aitken has won the Formula 2 sprint race at Monza, with the Brit being showed the black and white flag on his way to his third victory of the season. 

Drivers struggled to get off the line due to an earlier shower at the circuit, with any deviation from the racing line hindering performance. This meant that there was a clear advantage to cars starting from odd-numbered grid positions.

MP Motorsport's Jordan King followed close behind Aitken in the early stages of the race, and finally made his move on the seventh lap at turn 1.

King went on to finish second however, after Aitken got a great run down the main straight after a virtual safety car period and Callum Ilott made a mistake.

Ilott was running in second for a majority of the race, but the Ferrari Academy driver went for a last-ditch attempt at turn 1 on the final lap but could not keep the car on the road. The British rookie then span, eventually crossing the line in twelfth.

Championship leader Nyck de Vries grabbed the last spot on the podium, after falling back from the leading group when he locked up his brakes taking avoiding action from King.

The Dutchman still extended his lead in the championship however, after his sensational podium from last place in the feature race and because nearest rival Nicholas Latifi failed to score.

Latifi spun on his way to the grid, but managed to recover to start from thirteenth place. The Canadian will be hoping for a much better end to the year in order to keep his championship hopes alive.

Guanyu Zhou was fourth, with feature race winner Nobuharu Matsushita in fifth. Mick Schumacher could only manage sixth place at PREMA's home grand prix, with Italian Giuliano Alesi just behind.

The other Carlin of Louis Deletraz finished in eighth place, just edging ART Grand Prix driver Nikita Mazepin. Latifi rounds out the top ten.

There were two retirements in the race, Sean Geleal and McLaren development driver Sergio Sette Camara. 

 


Replies (0)

Login to reply


IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar