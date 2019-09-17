Correa's lungs recovery gradual, remains on ECMO machine

A new statement regarding the condition of Juan Manuel Correa has been issued, expressing that his lungs have gradually improved.

However, Correa remains on an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) as he continues his recovery following his crash at Spa-Francorchamps at the end of August.

Correa was placed into an induced coma after he was transported to the United Kingdom from Belgium and diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

The latest statement which was released on Tuesday reads that the recovery of Correa's legs is still "an important concern", and he is set to undergo surgery when his lungs are strong enough.

"Juan Manuel Correa remains in the Intensive Care Unit in a state of induced coma," the statement explained. "Although his lungs have gradually recovered, his respiratory functions continue to be assisted by ECMO and a breathing ventilator.

"Juan Manuel’s leg injuries remain an important concern and will undergo immediate surgery once his lungs are strong enough to withstand the procedure. More information will be provided when available."

This statement comes three days after the last update, which declared that "many of the key vital indicators have improved slightly while others have deteriorated very little".