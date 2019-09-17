user icon
icon

link-icon
Correa's lungs recovery gradual, remains on ECMO machine

Correa's lungs recovery gradual, remains on ECMO machine

  • Published on 17 Sep 2019 22:07
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

A new statement regarding the condition of Juan Manuel Correa has been issued, expressing that his lungs have gradually improved.

However, Correa remains on an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) as he continues his recovery following his crash at Spa-Francorchamps at the end of August.

Correa was placed into an induced coma after he was transported to the United Kingdom from Belgium and diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

The latest statement which was released on Tuesday reads that the recovery of Correa's legs is still "an important concern", and he is set to undergo surgery when his lungs are strong enough.

"Juan Manuel Correa remains in the Intensive Care Unit in a state of induced coma," the statement explained. "Although his lungs have gradually recovered, his respiratory functions continue to be assisted by ECMO and a breathing ventilator.

"Juan Manuel’s leg injuries remain an important concern and will undergo immediate surgery once his lungs are strong enough to withstand the procedure. More information will be provided when available."

This statement comes three days after the last update, which declared that "many of the key vital indicators have improved slightly while others have deteriorated very little".


Replies (0)

Login to reply


SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:40 - 12:10

    Free practice 3

    12:10 - 13:10

    Race

    14:10 - 16:10

  • Free practice 2

    14:40 - 16:10

    Qualifying

    15:10 - 16:10

    Fastest lap

     

SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:40 - 12:10

    Free practice 2

    14:40 - 16:10

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:10 - 13:10

    Qualifying

    15:10 - 16:10

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    14:10 - 16:10

    Fastest lap

    14:10 - 14:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar