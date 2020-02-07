user icon
Ghiotto and Mazepin form Hitech's maiden F2 line-up

  • Published on 07 Feb 2020 13:04
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Hitech Grand Prix has announced its driver line-up for its very first season in the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

Series veteran Luca Ghiotto, who was set to leave F2 following the end of the 2019 season, will take one of the seats for his fifth season at an F2 level.

He made his debut in the series in 2016, when it was known as GP2, and enjoyed his most successful year in the championship last year by scoring four victories on his way to third in the drivers' championship.

He will be joined by Nikita Mazepin, who returns for a second season of F2 racing, having made his debut with ART Grand Prix in 2019.

Ghiotto said: “I’m ready for this next challenge that lies ahead in the upcoming FIA Formula 2 Championship.

“I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel in a few weeks. I would like to thank Hitech for giving me the opportunity to join the squad on their debut in the championship. I have my sights set on a strong season with the British-based squad.”

Mazepin added: “I am really happy to race with Hitech as they embark on their first season in the FIA F2 Championship. It feels great to compete in Formula 2 for another season.

“I am very much looking forward to the challenge and it will undoubtedly be exciting, given the new car updates and 18-inch wheels this year.”

Hitech ended the FIA Formula 3 Championship second in the teams' standings in 2019, obtaining four race wins during the year.

 Team principal Oliver Oakes said: “As we embark on our first season in Formula 2 we were keen to secure the services of two drivers with experience and in both Luca and Nikita I feel we have a line up which will not only with allow us to get quickly up to speed with the new car, but also to fight in the front from the offset.”


Confirmed 2020 F2 drivers and teams
 

ART Grand Prix
 		 Marcus Armstrong
 		 Christian Lundgaard
 
Charouz Racing System
 		 Louis Deletraz
 		 Pedro Piquet
 
Campos Racing
 		 TBA
 		 TBA
 
Carlin
 		 Yuki Tsunoda
 		 TBA
 
DAMS
 		 Sean Gelael
 		 Dan Ticktum
 
Hitech Grand Prix
 		 Luca Ghiotto
 		 Nikita Mazepin
 
HWA Racelab
 		 Giuliano Alesi
 		 Artem Markelov
 
MP Motorsport
 		 Felipe Drugovich
 		 TBA
 
Prema Racing
 		 Mick Schumacher
 		 Robert Shwartzman
 
Trident
 		 TBA
 		 TBA
 
Uni-Virtuosi Racing
 		 Callum Ilott
 		 Guanyu Zhou
 
show sidebar