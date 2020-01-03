Drugovich graduates to F2 with MP Motorsport

Felipe Drugovich has been confirmed on the 2020 Formula 2 grid, securing a seat with MP Motorsport.

The Brazilian raced in the FIA Formula 3 championship in 2019 with Carlin, taking a best result of sixth place at the Feature Race in Hungary.

The 19-year-old took part in the post-season F2 test in Abu Dhabi, clocking in as the 10th fastest driver overall.

“I’m really happy to join MP Motorsport for my first season in FIA Formula 2”, said Drugovich.

“We worked very well together in the Abu Dhabi test, and that gave me the confidence that as a combination we can do very well in 2020. I can’t wait to get back in the car for the first pre-season tests and my first race weekend in FIA Formula 2.”

Drugovich's single-seater career began in the German ADAC F4 series in 2016, before finishing third in the 2017 ADAC F4 Championship.

In 2018, he won the Euroformula Open Championship, winning 14 out of the 16 races that season.

“Felipe did a great job in his F2 test with us”, said Sander Dorsman, MP Motorsport’s team manager. “He was eager to learn and improved every session.

"So when the moment came to sign him for the 2020 season, we didn’t hesitate one bit. We’ve kept an eye on Felipe ever since his title-winning performances in the lower categories, and it’s great that he’s now part of the team.”



