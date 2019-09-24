user icon
Markelov to race with BWT Arden for remainder of 2019 season

Markelov to race with BWT Arden for remainder of 2019 season

  • Published on 24 Sep 2019 10:22
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Artem Markelov will make his return to Formula 2 this weekend at his home event in Russia for BWT Arden, replacing Anthoine Hubert, who lost his life at Spa-Francorchamps last month.

Markelov has five full seasons of Formula 2/GP2 racing under his belt, taking nine victories 25 podium finishes.

Markelov has already raced in the F2 championship this year, having jumped into the MP Motorsport car, filling in for Jordan King who was competing at the Indianapolis 500.

Markelov stated that he and the team will drive in memory of Hubert, who won two F2 races earlier this year.

“First of all I want to give my best to the family of Anthoine," the Russian said. "This guy was not only a good driver, he was a great man who was happy all the time and always gave us a smile. He showed everyone his talent.

“Thanks to the team for trusting me in this situation and I’m going do my best for them. We are going to drive together in memory of Anthoine.

“I’m really happy I’ll be driving for BWT Arden for the rest of the championship. It’s a really nice opportunity to drive at my home grand prix again. I hope for a strong result and I’ll work hard to achieve it.”

BWT Arden Team Manager Kenny Kirwan added: “Following on from recent tragic events and our return to Sochi as a two-car team, we are proud and humbled to have Artem join us for the remaining races of the season.

“Artem is a proven race winner in this category and we very much relish the opportunity to work together and to continue where we left off with Anthoine, who we miss very dearly.”

Following this weekend's round in Sochi, the F1 feeder championship will return at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi for the final event of the 2019 season. 


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

