Aitken remains in F2 with Campos

Aitken remains in F2 with Campos

  • Published on 17 Feb 2020 15:02
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Campos Racing has announced that it has retained Jack Aitken for a second season in the FIA Formula 2 championship.

2020 will be the Briton's third season in the F1 junior category, having made his debut in 2017. In his two years so far, he has picked up four race wins, three of which came in 2019.

Speaking about his aspirations for the upcoming year, the newly appointed Williams reserve driver says he is targeting more race wins and even the championship itself.

“Formula 2 delivers some of the closest and hardest racing that you will find anywhere in the world,” Aitken said.

“So, I’m really happy to be getting back to it in 2020. It was important to find a race drive for this year, and it was logical to build on the excellent work we did with Campos Racing last year to go for another season.

“Campos Racing is a team made up of excellent individuals and I look forward to a new way of working with my race engineer Miguel and all of the rest of the guys.

“Last year we were fifth in the championship, but we were challenging for wins and the championship throughout the whole season, so that’s what we need to try and do again: build the season as a whole and make progress step by step.

“Last year we did a great job by winning three times. This year we will carry on that work by going for even more wins and the Championship itself.”

Aitken will be joined at the team by Brazilian Guilherme Samaia, a former F3 champion in his home country.

"I’m really happy to join Campos Racing team for the 2020 Formula 2 season," Samaia said. "I feel I couldn’t be in a better place to come into the championship. Campos Racing showed strong and solid results last year and throughout their whole history.

“They are a very professional and reliable team. I am lucky to have such an experienced team and team-mate with me, which I will learn a lot from. I’m confident that together, we will be a strong presence this season.

“I would like to thank my sponsors and all those around me that made this possible. Joining F2 is a major step on my career, I feel ready to face the challenges it will bring me. I can’t wait to get started in this new era of Formula 2.”

Confirmed 2020 F2 drivers and teams
 

ART Grand Prix
 		 Marcus Armstrong
 		 Christian Lundgaard
 
Charouz Racing System
 		 Louis Deletraz
 		 Pedro Piquet
 
Campos Racing
 		 Jack Aitken
 		 TBA
 
Carlin
 		 Yuki Tsunoda
 		 TBA
 
DAMS
 		 Sean Gelael
 		 Dan Ticktum
 
Hitech Grand Prix
 		 Luca Ghiotto
 		 Nikita Mazepin
 
HWA Racelab
 		 Giuliano Alesi
 		 Artem Markelov
 
MP Motorsport
 		 Felipe Drugovich
 		 Nobuharu Matsushita
 
Prema Racing
 		 Mick Schumacher
 		 Robert Shwartzman
 
Trident
 		 TBA
 		 TBA
 
Uni-Virtuosi Racing
 		 Callum Ilott
 		 Guanyu Zhou
show sidebar