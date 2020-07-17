Qualifying: Ilott on pole for Feature Race after wet session

Ferrari junior driver Callum Ilott has qualified on pole for the Formula 2 feature race in Hungary after a rain-hit session was cut short when Jehan Daruvala span into the gravel trap.

Luca Ghiotto finished the session in second place, with the Italian showing great pace throughout the session. He will be frustrated that he did not get the chance to complete his final run, as he had a real chance at beating Ilott to the pole.

The other UNI Virtuosi of Gunayu Zhou finished in third, with the out-of-sync strategy paying off for the team. They ran the cars when the other drivers were in the pitlane so that they would have a clear track, and it meant that their drivers had already put in some good laps before the red flag came out.

Dan Ticktum put in a good lap for DAMS in the middle of the session, originally putting his car in second place. This was then bettered by Zhou and Ilott, but the young British driver will no doubt be happy with his best qualifying in the series so far. His teammate Sean Gelael also did well to start ninth for the race on Saturday.

At one stage in the session, it looked like Mick Schumacher might score his first pole position since joining the series last year, but it was not to be. He could only manage fifth place with his fastest lap, but we will never know what would have happened on his final run. He will be hoping for a good start on Saturday to put him contention for the podium places.

Christian Lundgaard followed Schumacher in sixth, and the Danish driver looked to be on form in the early stages of the session. He came on the radio and told his ART Grand Prix team that the car felt 'great', and he will definitely hoping for more wet running in the race.

Marcus Armstrong will start the race from seventh, comfortably qualifying ahead of Jack Aitken in eighth. Giuliano Alesi rounded out the top ten, narrowly beating Robert Shwartzman and Louis Deletraz. Deletraz looked fast at the start of the session, but this pace disappeared as he span a couple of times.

Two notable absentees from the top ten were Yuki Tsunoda and NObuharu Matsushita in fourteenth and twenty-first respectively. They will surely be hoping for a chaotic race tomorrow as they try to climb up through the field.