Sprint Race: Ticktum dominates as Ilott extends championship lead

Dan Ticktum took victory this morning in Monza for Dams, ahead of Callum Ilott and Christian Lundgaard.

Louis Deletraz had a good start from pole but was not able to hold onto the lead, as Ticktum moved ahead at the first chicane. Jack Aitken went wide at the second chicane but was able to continue in the race.

Mick Schumacher mounted an early charge on Lundgaard for sixth, getting his way around the ART coming through Curva Grande.

Carlin's Yuki Tsunoda slowed after Ascari with an issue. the Japanese driver dropping down the order, eventually making it back to the pits. Guanyu Zhou moved past Lundgaard down the main straight to reclaim his starting position of fifth.

Luca Ghiotto was forced into the pits on lap six to replace his front wing after an incident in the opening laps, as Tsunoda returned to the race, albeit three laps down.

Schumacher locked up trying to defend from Zhou, leaving yesterday's race winner with having to go through the escape road at the first corner, dropping to sixth.

Despite taking fourth from Schumacher, Zhou suffered a similar issue to Tsunoda, slowing suddenly on track and dropping down the order.

Fourth and fifth was taken by Schumacher and Deletraz, as Robert Shwartzman and Jehan Daruvala crossed the line in sixth and seventh.

As the race reached halfway, championship leader Callum Ilott closed in on Deletraz's second place, as Ticktum held a two-second lead upfront.

Ilott moved up into second on lap twelve, as Lundgaard closed up to Deletraz for the final podium position. The ART moved up to third despite Deletraz's best attempts to defend from the Dane.

Pedro Piquet was shown the black and orange flag for his damaged front wing, as Schumacher's onboard camera showed his struggles after flat-spotting his front left tyre during his battle with Zhou earlier in the race.

Tsunoda was able to return to full power taking the fastest lap on lap sixteen, but it was no consolation to the Japanese driver as he was now six laps behind the leaders after his early issues.

Felipe Drugovich was the next retirement after a punt from behind left him stranded and facing the wrong way at the first chicane, bringing out a virtual safety car.

The virtual safety car ended at the end of lap eighteen, with Deletraz instantly attacking Lundgaard and Ilott ahead. Despite his tyre issues, Schumacher managed to take fourth from Deletraz, as Roy Nissany was handed a ten-second time penalty for his contact with Drugovich.

Nobody could challenge Ticktum however, as he took the victory ahead of Ilott and Lundgaard. Ticktum ran into an issue after the chequered flag, forcing the Briton to abandon his Dams and return to the circuit in the medical car.

Eighth and the final point went to Aitken, as Nikita Mazepin and Juri Vips rounded out the top ten.