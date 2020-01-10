F3 race winner Yuki Tsunoda receives promotion to F2 with Carlin

Yuki Tsunoda will race in the FIA Formula 2 championship in 2020 following Honda's decision to promote him to the series with Carlin.

The Japanese driver made his debut in the newly formed FIA Formula 3 championship last year, finishing ninth in the drivers' standings.

The 19-year-old took three podium finishes throughout the year, including a Sprint Race victory at Monza, following on from a third-place result at the Italian circuit one day before.

Over half of the F2 grid is now locked in place for 2020, with Tsuonda's teammate at the British Carlin team yet to be confirmed.

2019 was Tsuonda's first year of racing outside of Japan. At the post-season F2 test, Tsuonda was present at Carlin during all three days of running.

While Tsuonda graduates from the F3 championship, his compatriot and fellow Honda-back driver Teppei Natori, who raced in F3 last year, will return to Japan in 2020.



Confirmed 2020 F2 drivers and teams