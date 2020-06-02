user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Formula 2, Formula 3 seasons to start in Austria

Formula 2, Formula 3 seasons to start in Austria

  • Published on 02 Jun 2020 11:39
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The 2020 Formula 2 and Formula 3 seasons will kick off in Austria later this month, as they accompany Formula 1 on the now-confirmed revised calendar.

The original 2020 schedule has been scrapped following the outbreak of COVID-19, which saw the opening ten races of the F1 season cancelled.

The F2 and F3 seasons were originally supposed to begin in Bahrain, in March, one month after pre-season testing took place at the same venue.

However, the young drivers of the F2 and F3 programmes will get their chance to go race as they will contest at the eight rounds announced today by F1.

2020 confirmed races
 

Venue
 		 Date
 
Red Bull Ring, Austria
 		 3 - 5 July
 
Red Bull Ring, Austria
 		 10 - 12 July
 
Hungaroring, Hungary
 		 17 - 19 July
 
Silverstone, Great Britain
 		 31 July - 2 August
 
Silverstone, Great Britain
 		 7 - 9 August
 
Circuit-de-Catalunya, Spain 
 		 14 - 16 August
 
Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
 		 28 - 30 August
 
Monza, Italy
 		 4 - 6 September
 


F2 and F3 CEO Bruno Michel said: “First of all, I would like to thank Formula 1TM and the FIA for making this revised opening calendar possible in such difficult circumstances. I am very pleased to confirm that F2 and F3 will be able to race alongside F1 in the first eight events.

“It is unfortunate that currently we don’t expect fan attendance in these opening events, but we are however glad that we are able to bring them the entertainment of our racing in the safest way possible.

“We will also follow the very detailed safety plan put in place by Formula 1 and the FIA as our priority is to make sure no risks are taken.

“Our 2020 season will continue beyond Monza. We will announce the second part of our calendar as soon as possible.”

F2 News
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Where will Sebastian Vettel be in 2021?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar