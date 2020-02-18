user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Matsushita stays in Formula 2 with MP Motorsport

Matsushita stays in Formula 2 with MP Motorsport

  • Published on 18 Feb 2020 09:49
  • comments 0
  • By: Harry Mattocks

Nobuharu Matsushita will stay in Formula 2 for a fifth year, as the Japanese driver has secured a drive with MP Motorsport for 2020.

The Honda junior driver has been forced to move away from Carlin to join MP, in the hope of improving on his 6th place finish in 2019.

Last season was the best yet for Matsushita, as he was able to score two feature race wins over the course of the year.

However, it was not enough to secure fourth place in the series, which is what is needed to gain a superlicence. 

Due to this, his Carlin seat was given to ex-F3 racer Yuki Tsunoda and Matsushita was offered a dual programme of Super GT and Super Formula. 

He turned down this offer, and managed to gain sufficient backing in order to compete in F1's feeder series for a fifth time.

Speaking to Autosport, Matsushita made it clear that it is still his ambition to reach Formula 1.

"Honda offered me a Super Formula and Super GT seat in Japan for this year, like at the end of last year," he said.

"But it is still my goal to be in F1. It's going to be my fifth season in F2 but I'm ready to go for the win in each race and fight for the championship.

"Before I was not ready I think, but last year already we did a really good job with Carlin.

"I had a bit of bad luck at a couple of races and I think without these kind of things maybe we could have done a bit better and we could have ended a bit higher up in the championship, which also would have been better to get the superlicense.

"So this year if I do a really good job with MP Motorsport in F2, we may have a chance to realise my goal in terms of reaching F1.

"There's no guarantee or anything about Formula 1 at the moment, but if I don't go for it, it's not going to happen for sure. So I have to go for it."

Confirmed 2020 F2 drivers and teams
 

ART Grand Prix
 		 Marcus Armstrong
 		 Christian Lundgaard
 
Charouz Racing System
 		 Louis Deletraz
 		 Pedro Piquet
 
Campos Racing
 		 Jack Aitken
 		 TBA
 
Carlin
 		 Yuki Tsunoda
 		 TBA
 
DAMS
 		 Sean Gelael
 		 Dan Ticktum
 
Hitech Grand Prix
 		 Luca Ghiotto
 		 Nikita Mazepin
 
HWA Racelab
 		 Giuliano Alesi
 		 Artem Markelov
 
MP Motorsport
 		 Felipe Drugovich
 		 Nobuharu Matsushita
 
Prema Racing
 		 Mick Schumacher
 		 Robert Shwartzman
 
Trident
 		 TBA
 		 TBA
 
Uni-Virtuosi Racing
 		 Callum Ilott
 		 Guanyu Zhou
F2 News Nobuharu Matsushita MP Motorsport
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

JP Nobuharu Matsushita
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country JP
  • Date of b. Oct 13 1993 (26)
  • Place of b. Tokyo, JP
  • Weight 63 kg
  • Length 1.71 m
Show full profile

Team profile

MP Motorsport
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar