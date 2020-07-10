user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
<strong>Qualifying: </strong> Yuki Tsunoda on pole for for Feature Race

Qualifying: Yuki Tsunoda on pole for for Feature Race

  • Published on 10 Jul 2020 17:23
  • comments 0
  • By: Harry Mattocks

Red Bull junior driver Yuki Tsunoda has scored his maiden Formula 2 pole position, as the Japanese driver followed on from his success in practice on Friday morning.

Guanyu Zhou was unlucky to be blocked by Mick Schumacher on his penultimate push lap, but the Chinese driver managed to put his car in second place with only a few seconds remaining in the session.

The winner of last week's feature race Callum Ilott missed out on pole position by only 0.085s, and the championship leader will be relishing another close battle with his teammate in the race tomorrow. 

Luca Ghiotto will start the race from fourth place on the grid, or at least he will as long as he doesn't suffer from more technical gremlins. The Italian was unable to start the feature race one week ago and will be hoping history does not repeat itself. 

Williams reserve driver Jack Aitken put in a good lap at the end of the session to finish in fifth. The British driver will have had to re-adjust to the Campos Racing Formula 2 car after making his Formula 1 debut for Williams in free practice one this morning.

Robert Shwartzman looked as if he could challenge for the pole position throughout the session as he set a few fastest sector times, but the perfect lap never came together and he finished a tenth down from the front of the grid. 

Formula 3's third-place finisher in 2019 and another Red Bull junior Jehan Daruvala ended up in seventh place, just edging Christian Lundgaard who had to settle for eighth.

Mick Schumacher will have hoped for a better session as he lines up in ninth, with last week's sprint race winner Felipe Drugovich rounding out the top ten.

Marcus Armstrong and Dan Ticktum will be frustrated with missing out on a top ten start, with the pair starting from twelfth and fifteenth respectively. Nikita Mazepin will also be disappointed with his result after finishing in second place during the practice session this morning. He will start from nineteenth on the grid so will have a lot of overtaking to do. 

F2 News Yuki Tsunoda Carlin Motorsport
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Styrian Grand Prix

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Styrian Grand Prix

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Give your opinion!

Who was your Austrian GP driver of the day?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
37
2
McLaren
26
3
Ferrari
19
4
Racing Point
8
5
Alpha Tauri
6
6
Renault
4
7
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

JP Yuki Tsunoda
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country Japan
  • Date of b. May 11 2000 (20)
  • Place of b. Kanagawa, Japan, Japan
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Carlin Motorsport
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
See full schedule
show sidebar