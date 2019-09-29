The Sprint Race of the FIA Formula 2 championship saw a big crash on the opening lap of the race, as Nobuharu Matsushita and Nikita Mazepin came together at Turn 3. Take a look at the incident below. There was a long delay while Matsushita was attended to, however both drivers are okay and are now in the hospital with no reported fractures.
Local time
10:00 - 11:30
11:00 - 12:00
13:10 - 15:10
14:00 - 15:30
14:00 - 15:00
Local time
10:00 - 11:30
14:00 - 15:30
11:00 - 12:00
14:00 - 15:00
13:10 - 15:10
13:10 - 15:10
Circuit de Catalunya - Testing
Replies (0)Login to reply