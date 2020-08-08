user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
<strong>Feature Race</strong>: Ilott takes the victory and championship lead

Feature Race: Ilott takes the victory and championship lead

  • Published on 08 Aug 2020 17:44
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Top honours were taken by the Uni-Virtuosi of Callum Ilott, who took the chequered flag this afternoon ahead of Christian Lundgaard. Campos' Jack Aitken rounded out the podium in third place.

Ilott led away from pole as Ticktum moved up to second, as Lungaard dropped down to fourth on the start. Further down, Guilherme Samaia went into the gravel at Luffield but kept going, as Pedro Piquet stalled on the grid.

Yuki Tsunoda made gains from the battle between Felipe Drugovich and Guanyu Zhou for tenth, moving past Drugvoich as he ran wide at Copse. Under pressure from Lundgaard behind,

Ticktum ran off the road at Chapel, succumbing to Lundgaard and relinquishing second place in the process. Schumacher would push his old Euro F3 rival further down the order, as Dicktum moved down to seventh behind Nikita Mazepin and Louis Deletraz.

Lundgaard pitted from second on lap six, with Jack Aitken and Ticktum behind. A slow stop for Hitech pushed an already struggling Luca Ghiotto further down the order.

A perfect stop for Ilott and the Uni-Virtuosi team saw the British driver return to the circuit ahead of Lundgaard, as Schumacher and Mazepin duelled for the lead on the alternate strategy.

Mazepin and Deletraz finished this afternoon's sprint race ahead of Tsunoda and Schumacher.

Ilott moved up through the field after his pitstop, recovering to eighth and sixteen seconds behind leader Schumacher at the halfway mark. He soon caught and passed Roy Nissany for seventh.

Charouz driver Deletraz pulled a brave move around the outside of Vale to pass a recovering Ticktum, as Dams teammate Sean Galael made his third visit to the pits, Ticktum voicing his anger at Deletraz's move over team radio.

Lundgaard suffered with his front left tyre with ten laps to go, as the tyre appeared to grain badly. Schumacher eventually pitted at the end of the lap, as Mazepin opted to go for another lap before stopping.

Mazepin pitted on lap 22, handing the lead back to Ilott as Schumacher got past Ticktum for seventh as he made his way back up the grid on the softer tyre.

Mazepin then stole sixth from Schumacher on the run into Stowe with a committed move into the corner, putting a wheel on the grass as he passed the German.

Lundgaard went off the circuit at Brooklands, narrowly avoiding a spin with his worn tyres, but he held on to the car and returned to the circuit still in second place.

Ilott came home to take the victory almost ten seconds ahead of Lundgaard, while Mazepin recovered to take fourth.

Prema's Robert Shwartzman took eighth and will start in pole position in tomorrow's race despite losing the championship lead to Ilott, as zhou and Drugovich finished in ninth and tenth.

Ticktum eventually ended the race barely hanging on to fifteenth position, a day to forget for last weekend's race winner.

F2 News
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

GB F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Local time 

GB F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Local time 

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
146
2
Red Bull Racing
78
3
McLaren
51
4
Ferrari
43
5
Racing Point
42
6
Renault
32
7
Alpha Tauri
13
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar