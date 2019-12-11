Formula 2 introduces the Anthoine Hubert Award for rookie of the season

Formula 2 has announced the introduction of the Anthoine Hubert Award, which will be given to the rookie of the season in the F2 category each year.

The first recipient of the award was Guanyu Zhou, who raced for Uni-Virtuosi in his first season of F2, scoring five podiums throughout the season.

Hubert, who was an F2 rookie himself in 2019, was killed during the Feature Race at Spa-Francorchamps in August.

Prior to his death, Hubert scored two race victories, the first of which came in Monaco before he took to the top step of the podium at his home event in France.

“Anthoine will always be part of our family," said F2 CEO Bruno Michel. "He joined our paddock at the end of 2016, at the post-season GP3 Series tests in Abu Dhabi and successfully raced in the category for two seasons.

"He is our last GP3 Champion – a truly worthy one. On his F2 debut season, he famously took two race wins, one in Monaco and another one on home soil at Le Castellet. He will remain the only rookie in 2019 who has achieved this. He finished 10th in the championship which speaks volume of his talent.

“We wanted to honour him and ensure that he is remembered fondly in every season to come. As such, we have decided to give this award named after Anthoine to the best rookie of the season, a title which I am convinced he could have fought for by this year’s end.”

The design of the award considers the star that Hubert wore on his helmet, and features the colour of the French flag.

Guanyu Zhou, who worked with Hubert in the Renault academy, was presented with the award by Anthoine's brother Victhor at Wednesday's Prize Giving Ceremony, in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

“It is a huge honour to be receiving this special Anthoine Hubert Award for the Rookie of the Year," Zhou said. "I think that it is something that will be a great memory for me, and for this year.

"From a personal point of view, this has obviously been a great season, and we have achieved stuff that we never expected to be achieving so quickly.

“Obviously, there have been ups and downs this year, but I am so grateful and thankful to UNI-Virtuosi for all of their hard work and to Renault as well, for everything that they have done for me, to help me become a better driver.

“I am wishing Anthoine all of the best up there, I am trying to do him proud and I will continue trying to make him proud for the rest of my racing career.”